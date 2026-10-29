Chungnam National University merger with Kongju National University postponed indefinitely

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Universities call for stronger career support as caregiver visa program lacks applicants
Korean universities say clearer career paths, job placement support and simpler visas are needed to attract international students to caregiving as Korea faces an aging population.
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SNU eyes five Asian countries for recruitment to new international-only undergraduate division
Seoul National University plans to recruit international students from Taiwan, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam for its new undergraduate division opening in 2027.
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Job uncertainty drives most graduation delays, survey shows
Of the 1,139 young adults who participated in the National Youth Policy Institute survey, 75 had deferred their graduation, with 76 percent of them citing employment-related uncertainty as their main reason.
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Yonsei University cyberattack exposes personal data of 10,000 students, graduates
A cyberattack on Yonsei University's portal leaked contact and account-related data of about 10,000 students and graduates.