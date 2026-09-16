Christian broadcaster ready to set up Pyongyang station if North Korea opens

Pastor Billy Kim, chairman of Far East Broadcasting Company, speaks at a press conference marking the broadcaster’s 70th anniversary on Sept. 16. FAR EAST BROADCASTING COMPANY

The Far East Broadcasting Company says it has staff and funding ready to launch missionary broadcasts if North Korea opens up.

Far East Broadcasting Company's chairman said the Christian broadcaster is ready to establish a station in Pyongyang and begin missionary work if North Korea opens up.

“If North Korea opens up, we will establish a broadcasting station in Pyongyang and spread the gospel,” Pastor Billy Kim, the broadcaster's chairman, said during a press conference marking the broadcaster's 70th anniversary Wednesday. “We are ready, and we have the personnel and funding in place. We are praying for the day North Korea opens.”

Kim added that the broadcaster is already operating the Far East Academy, where North Korean defectors and others are trained for missionary work in North Korea. The academy offers a one-year program and has so far taught three cohorts.

The Far East Broadcasting Company is a Protestant Christian radio missionary broadcaster. It began broadcasting on Dec. 23, 1956, from Hagik-dong in Incheon. It currently operates two AM stations, 13 FM stations and 14 relay stations.

It merged with Asia Broadcasting Station, also a Christian broadcaster, in 2001 and expanded its missionary activities by transmitting broadcasts to North Korea, China, Russia, Mongolia and other areas.

Kim also highlighted the significance of close South Korea-U.S. ties during Wednesday's press conference.

“The South Korea-U.S. alliance is more important now than ever,” Kim said. “South Korea and the United States are countries that will step up to help each other in times of difficulty.”

Kim added that he had breakfast Wednesday with senior U.S. military officials, including former commanders of the United Nations Command in Korea.

Far East Broadcasting Company Chairman Billy Kim, center, poses for a photo after receiving an award at the ROK-U.S. Alliance Veterans Conference & Gala Dinner on Sept. 17, 2025. FAR EAST BROADCASTING COMPANY

Looking back on the broadcaster’s 70-year history, Kim recalled its survival of a potential takeover as one of his most significant moments.

“The most rewarding memory for me was taking over the Far East Broadcasting Company and protecting it when there was a possibility that it would fall into the hands of the Salvation Sect,” Kim said.

Kim earned a theology degree from Bob Jones University in the United States and served as an interpreter for American evangelist Billy Graham during his 1973 crusade in Yeouido, western Seoul. In 1977, Kim became the first Korean to serve as president of the Far East Broadcasting Company.

He was also dubbed a mentor to presidents for maintaining close relationships with successive presidents as a senior figure in Korea's Protestant community.

The Far East Broadcasting Company will hold a mass choir festival to mark its 70th anniversary at the Busan Concert Hall on Oct. 15, followed by an anniversary reception at Lotte Hotel Seoul on Oct. 16. It will also hold a Homecoming Day event at Hanyang University on Oct. 17 and a 70th anniversary worship service at its Art Hall on Dec. 23.





BY JEONG EUN-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]