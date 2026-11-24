Ryu Je-hwang, left, a professor at Chonnam National University’s School of Dentistry, examines laboratory samples with one of his fellow researchers. CHONNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

The 2026 JoongAng University Rankings highlight institutions turning research into impact, from internationally cited studies and faculty incentives to commercialized technologies.

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 JOONGANG ILBO

A research team led by Ryu Je-hwang, a professor at Chonnam National University’s School of Dentistry, published findings in the international journal Science in October identifying how high blood pressure exacerbates osteoarthritis.

The study, which confirmed that vasopressin, a hormone that increases under high blood pressure, accelerates the destruction of joint cartilage, is expected to be utilized in developing treatments for arthritis.

“In medical research, collaboration with clinical departments is crucial, and receiving research funding from the university allowed that cooperation to proceed smoothly,” Prof. Ryu said. “Financial support for overhead costs, such as hiring research assistants, was also a big help.”

In the 2026 JoongAng University Rankings, announced by the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday, universities that published internationally influential papers and translated research outcomes into industrial applications stood out.

Research outcomes and funding

Chonnam National University ranked fourth overall, behind the so-called SKY universities — Seoul National University, Yonsei University and Korea University — which are widely regarded as the country's most prestigious schools. Chonnan reached its position after investing approximately 37 billion won ($26.5 million) in faculty research last year.

Even more impressively Chonnam ranked first among the 55 evaluated universities in the subcategory of intramural research funding per professor.

Achievements have continued to follow. A research team led by medical school Professor Yun Ju-sik of Chonnam National University’s Hwasun Hospital published a paper in an international academic journal last year providing grounds to reduce unnecessary surgeries for benign cysts in the thymus, an immune organ located in the center of the chest.

“To grow into a research-oriented university, we are increasing investment in outstanding research by our faculty,” said Lee Yun-sung, dean of the Office of Research Affairs. “Recently, the university has been supporting professors in securing group research projects through interdisciplinary collaboration.”

The University of Seoul secured a total of 65.3 billion won in research funding from the government and corporations last year, an increase of about 14.7 percent from the previous year. Its external research funding per professor ranked eighth among evaluated universities, up 14 spots from a year earlier.

A research team led by Jho Eek-hoon, a professor of the university’s Department of Life Science, is receiving 1.5 billion won over three years from the National Research Foundation of Korea for a study identifying how the liver and respiratory system interact to cause disease.

Kim Hyun-sik, a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, secured about 400 million won in research funding last year by participating in a core technology development project for advanced semiconductor packaging.

In this year’s faculty research category, the University of Seoul rose from 23rd last year to 16th.

Incentives and citations

Universities that excelled in the faculty research category actively run incentive systems for outstanding researchers.

Sungkyunkwan University rose eight spots to fifth place this year in the Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) indicator for papers published in international academic journals. FWCI measures how frequently a paper is cited compared to the world average.

Sungkyunkwan University awards 30 million won to researchers who publish papers in prestigious overseas journals such as Nature and Science.

Ajou University, which ranked third in FWCI this year, also actively supports top researchers.

Over the past three years, Ajou increased the size of incentives paid to recipients of its Outstanding Research Professor award by 38 percent, and last year awarded 100 million won each to two professors who published papers in Science.

Students in the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at Sejong University conduct hands-on training using an autonomous driving platform. SEJONG UNIVERSITY

Commercializing lab research

Universities that connected research achievements to industrial applications also stood out. Sejong University generated approximately 26.7 billion won in technology transfer revenue over the past three years.

The university ranked first in technology transfer revenue per science and engineering professor at around 63.8 million won, and second in revenue per technology transfer case at about 166 million won. Sejong University, which had 50 faculty members generating royalty income as of last year, distributes more than 60 percent of technology transfer revenue to researchers first and reinvests the remainder in patent management and follow-up research.

Hanyang University Erica, which runs a dedicated Technology Licensing Office (TLO), also showed strength in technology transfer and industry-academia cooperation.

Kim Young-hyun, center, a professor at Hanyang University Erica's School of Semiconductor Convergence Engineering, and his research team conduct an optical fiber coupling experiment. HANYANG UNIVERSITY ERICA

The TLO provides comprehensive support, from identifying technology demanders and connecting them with researchers to finalizing contracts. Generating about 4.8 billion won in technology transfer revenue over the past three years, the university ranked seventh in technology transfer revenue per science and engineering professor.

Profits earned from industry-academia cooperation, such as joint research with companies, also reached 18.4 billion won last year.

Kim Young-hyun, a professor at the university’s School of Semiconductor Convergence Engineering, signed a technology transfer contract worth 500 million won last year with a company in need of the technology identified by the TLO.

Last September, the university transferred three patents related to heat dissipation materials developed by Choa Yong-ho, a professor in the Department of Materials and Chemical Engineering, for about 2 billion won.







BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



