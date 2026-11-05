Cho Hyun to attend G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris next week

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will join G7 counterparts in Marseille next week for talks on AI, the Middle East and bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit Paris next week to attend the Group of 7 (G7) foreign ministers' meeting, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

This year's second G7 ministerial meeting, scheduled for Monday to Tuesday in Marseille, is expected to address key global challenges, including AI and developments in the Middle East, following the G7 leaders' summit in June, according to the ministry.

Korea will attend the meeting at the invitation of France, which holds the G7 presidency, following its participation in the first ministerial meeting in March.

"The participation is aimed at strengthening our partnership with G7 members and enhancing our standing as a globally responsible country," ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon told a press briefing.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Cho plans to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from other participating countries to discuss bilateral relations, substantive cooperation and regional issues, the ministry said.





Yonhap



