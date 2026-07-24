Cho deepens security ties with EU, Britain in Manila talks

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun shake hands during their talks in Manila on July 23. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun agreed with EU and British counterparts to expand coordination on security, defense, trade and global challenges during Asean-linked meetings in Manila.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has agreed with his European Union counterpart to deepen cooperation in security, defense and economic affairs, while pledging closer coordination with Britain on global challenges during separate talks in Manila, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Cho held talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, respectively, on the sidelines of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-related ministerial meetings in the Philippine capital on Thursday, according to the ministry.

During talks with Kallas, the two sides reviewed follow-up measures to agreements reached at their summit last month, including the launch of negotiations on a security information agreement and the signing of a digital trade agreement.

They agreed to ensure the swift implementation of those initiatives and further strengthen cooperation in security, defense, trade and other strategic sectors, the ministry said.

In a separate meeting with Miliband, Cho congratulated Britain's new government and Miliband on his appointment as foreign minister.

Miliband reaffirmed the importance of bilateral ties and expressed hope for close communication with Cho to further advance relations. The British minister also welcomed his country's admission to the Asean Regional Forum (ARF), saying Seoul and London should expand cooperation through multilateral platforms as well.

During both meetings, Cho and his counterparts exchanged views on major global issues, including the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

They agreed to maintain close communication and work together to address common challenges amid a rapidly changing global security environment, the ministry said.

Cho also met separately with his counterparts from Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Vietnam on the sidelines of the Asean meetings and discussed bilateral ties, Korea-Asean cooperation and regional issues, according to the ministry.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono for bilateral talks in Manila on July 22. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

During his talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in defense, shipbuilding and other emerging industries following the elevation of bilateral ties to a special comprehensive strategic partnership earlier this year.

In talks with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Cho agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crimes, including online scam operations, while working to better protect Korean nationals.

During talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Cho agreed to work together to conclude negotiations on the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year and strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime.

In a meeting with Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen, Cho called for closer cooperation to address regional energy challenges, while Cho and his Philippine counterpart, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and strategic industries, including infrastructure.

Cho and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung vowed to sustain high-level exchanges on the back of robust people-to-people ties, the ministry said.





Yonhap