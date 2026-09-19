Cho and Rubio discuss alliance, investment and North Korea

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shake hands at the U.S. Department of State in Washington on Sept. 18. YONHAP

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reaffirm the U.S.-South Korea alliance, discuss investment and coordinate efforts to restart dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks on Friday in Washington, discussing ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and support efforts to resume dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

Cho and Rubio held the meeting at the U.S. Department of State, where they discussed a broad range of issues including bilateral relations, the Korean Peninsula and regional and global affairs, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers reaffirmed their firm commitment to the South Korea-U.S. alliance and agreed to further strengthen the partnership to promote peace and prosperity on the peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.

They also agreed to work toward a successful outcome of the ongoing discussions regarding South Korea's strategic investment projects in the United States. The ministers further agreed to maintain close communication to fully implement key agreements reached by President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, including those outlined in the joint fact sheet issued last year.

The fact sheet includes agreements on lowering reciprocal tariffs, investment in the United States and security issues including South Korea's push to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The two ministers shared their assessments of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to pursue efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace and stability on the peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also agreed to maintain close communication and coordination on North Korea policy, including efforts to resume North Korea-U.S. dialogue.

Cho said the South Korean government would actively support Trump's recent push to resume talks between Washington and Pyongyang, saying Seoul has a direct role in peace on the Korean Peninsula and will act as a “pacemaker.”

Rubio briefed Cho on developments in the Middle East, including the war in Iran and U.S. efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Cho then explained Seoul's intention to make a contribution toward restoring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides agreed to continue close consultations on the issue.

President Lee said on Friday that South Korea would not send troops to participate in or intervene in the Iran war.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“There will be no deployment of troops or military assets that involves us in or draws us into wars,” Lee said at the press conference at the Blue House in central Seoul.

Lee, however, noted that the Cheonghae Unit had already deployed to the Middle East to respond to threats to the safety of South Korean nationals, including piracy.

“It is true that we are reviewing and carefully considering strengthening that role,” he said.

The meeting marked the first bilateral talks between Cho and Rubio in seven months.

The two ministers agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations and maintain frequent communication to facilitate cooperation in a range of areas, according to the Foreign Ministry.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]