Chip tariff talks with U.S. based on understanding Korea won't be disadvantaged: Seoul official

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Seoul attracts 2.8 trillion won from 4 U.S. firms in chip, energy sectors
The investments will expand semiconductor, advanced materials and offshore wind projects across Korea.
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Vance warns against relying on 'brittle,' 'adversarial' countries for supply chains
The U.S. vice president said companies investing and building in the United States will be rewarded as Washington seeks to reduce reliance on adversarial countries.
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Housing plan threatens to hamstring Korea's horse racing industry, groups warn
A committee representing racehorse breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable workers says a rushed redevelopment for 9,800 homes could imperil horses, jobs and Korea’s largest racetrack.
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Tesla sales soar, but limited repair options put a dent in ownership experience
Tesla’s booming sales in Korea have outpaced its small collision repair network, creating parts shortages and long waits when vehicles are involved in collisions.