Chip leaks largest portion Korea's industrial espionage cases

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Korean shipbuilders race to master Arctic ice-navigation technology
As Korea’s first Arctic trial voyage advances, major shipbuilders are developing real-time systems to help polar vessels navigate ice safely.
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Busan fireworks festival sends hotel rates soaring
Hotels near Gwangalli Beach are charging up to four times normal weekend rates as Busan's autumn festivals draw crowds.
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Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of three found dead
Police believe a man killed his wife and child before dying in an apparent suicide at their apartment in North Chungcheong.
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Undercover investigations by police into digital sex crimes more than triple
Korean police conducted 598 undercover investigations through August, more than triple last year’s total for the same period, as authorities expand efforts against online sexual exploitation.