Chinese teenager investigated over Jeju airport eavesdropping, military photos

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SK chief challenges prosecutors over lawyer's claim he spent 100 billion won on partner
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is challenging prosecutors’ decision not to indict a lawyer over claims about money spent on his current partner.
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2 unconscious, 2 injured after gas leak on Russian fishing boat in Busan
Two Russian crew members were found unconscious and two others injured after a Freon gas leak aboard a fishing boat docked in Busan.
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Openwalks paves the way for real-time pedestrian routes in Seoul
The app will use smartphone footage and resident reports to map real-time sidewalk conditions and accessibility across Seoul.
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Shortage of psychiatric ER beds leaves at-risk patients waiting over 4 hours
Just 29 dedicated beds nationwide and shrinking hospital staffing are leaving patients in crisis without timely care.