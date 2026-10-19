Chinese officials visit to explore bilateral ties, joint Saemangeum projects

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Senior prosecutor rules out dropping Lee indictments
A senior prosecutor said no discussions have taken place on withdrawing indictments against President Lee Jae Myung.
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U.S. acknowledges Seoul's concerns over USFK commander’s border and Opcon remarks
Washington said it understands South Korea’s unease after Gen. Xavier Brunson’s comments sparked sovereignty and wartime command-transfer tensions.
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Lee meets with World Bank Group chief to discuss cooperation in AI and energy
The president welcomed Ajay Banga to the Blue House ahead of the jointly hosted Global AI and Digital Summit.
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Korea to send delegation to Kazakhstan for water industry cooperation
The delegation will meet with Kazakh water management agencies to discuss technological cooperation, visit water and wastewater treatment facilities and review ongoing projects to identify new business opportunities.