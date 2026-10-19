Chinese officials visit to explore bilateral ties, joint Saemangeum projects

Construction is underway at work sites 7 and 8 of the Saemangeum national industrial complex in Gunsan, North Jeolla, on July 24. A delegation of Chinese local government officials is scheduled to tour the complex this week. YONHAP

A Chinese local government delegation will visit Korea to discuss bilateral exchanges and potential cooperation on Saemangeum's development.

A delegation of Chinese local government officials is visiting Korea this week to explore ways to expand exchanges and cooperation between local governments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The delegation, which comprises division-level officials from the foreign affairs offices of Beijing, Guangdong, Jiangxi and other regions, is making a five-day visit through Friday to receive a briefing on bilateral relations and visit industrial and cultural facilities, according to the ministry.

The group's itinerary also includes visits to the Saemangeum national industrial complex and relevant agencies to explore potential cooperation on development projects at the local government level.

Saemangeum is a large-scale reclamation and development project on Korea’s west coast aimed at creating an industrial, business and tourism hub. At a summit in November 2025, Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed ways to promote investment in the complex.

The visit is part of the 2026 Korea-China Future-Oriented Exchange Program, which was launched in 1999 to invite Chinese local government officials responsible for foreign affairs to Korea.

“We will continue to support exchanges and cooperation between local governments in the two countries, building on ties established through the program,” the ministry said in a release.





Yonhap