Chinese foreign minister, senior North Korean official meet in Beijing

Kim Song-nam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party of Korea and a secretary of its Central Committee, and his delegation are seen off before departing for China on Nov. 3 in a photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency. YONHAP

Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to deeper ties with Pyongyang during talks with a visiting Workers' Party official.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met a senior North Korean ruling party official and his delegation in Beijing on Thursday and reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, according to the Communist Party of China.

Wang held the talks with Kim Song-nam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers’ Party of Korea and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, according to a post on the official WeChat account of the International Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee.

Kim’s delegation arrived in Beijing on Tuesday as China and the North seek to reinforce cooperation after bilateral relations apparently weakened amid deepening alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang over the war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached a series of “important consensuses” during Xi’s June visit to Pyongyang, stressing Beijing’s willingness to “resolutely” implement them, according to the post.

The top Chinese diplomat also expressed hope that bilateral ties would develop “deeply, substantially and positively” for the benefit of both countries.

The North Korean official portrayed Xi’s visit to the North in June as a “new milestone” for bilateral ties that met the “demands of the new era,” according to the post.

He also recalled the North Korean leader’s recent trip to the Chinese border city of Dandong, saying the visit reaffirmed the “strategic nature of the blood-cemented friendship.”

Thursday’s meeting came amid persistent speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump could seek to resume summitry with the North Korean leader possibly during his trip to Asia to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place on Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, China.





Yonhap