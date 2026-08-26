Chinese consulate urges severe punishment after missing international student found dead in Gyeongsan

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Child injured after ladder truck topples in Cheonan
A 7-year-old was seriously injured after a moving ladder truck toppled at an apartment complex, prompting a police negligence investigation.
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70,000 adults go missing every year in Korea — 99% of cases are closed without proper investigation
A Jeju woman’s death has renewed scrutiny of laws that let police close most adult disappearance cases without a formal investigation.
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Stipends for descendants of Donghak revolutionaries raise the question: How far back is too far?
This year, 723 residents in the province may receive 1.2 million won, or $870, each for the deeds of their ancestors. Some say it’s a populist abuse of funds.
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Spurred by public outcry over Ha Young's ancestry, Korea once again reckons with pro-Japanese collaborators from its past
Actor Ha Young’s family controversy has renewed scrutiny of pro-Japanese collaboration amid Korea’s new drive to recover colonial-era assets.