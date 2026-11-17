A message posted on a Chinese electronic device seller's Telegram channel on Nov. 16 claims that an examinee who received its assistance achieved the top score on Korea's national tax accountant qualification exam this year. The seller advertises AI-powered smart glasses, miniature cameras and transmitting pens designed for cheating on exams. SCREEN CAPTURE

Police are forensically examining devices submitted by the examinee, while the seller's promotional claims remain unverified.

A Chinese vendor of electronic cheating devices says it supplied the equipment behind the top score on Korea’s national tax accountant exam, turning the scandal into a marketing opportunity after the examinee admitted to using AI to cheat.

"Word has spread that we helped a Korean tax accountant exam candidate get the top score, drawing interest from Korean students," read a message posted on a Telegram channel operated by a Chinese electronic devices seller at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The channel, created in August last year, had around 22,000 users as of Tuesday.

"The student went too far in drawing attention [about the cheating], which led to the incident being exposed," the channel operator wrote in the message. "The incident has even been reported in the Korean media, but that only serves to prove our capabilities."

The operator also claimed that "inquiries from Korean examinees are flooding in" and added that payments are accepted only in yuan or Hong Kong dollars, not won.

The seller offers a range of products, including glasses fitted with pinhole cameras, miniature earpieces the size of a grain of rice, button-shaped cameras and pens equipped with hidden miniature cameras. Prices range from 1,000 yuan to 4,000 yuan ($150 to $600), depending on the product.

A message posted on a Chinese electronic device seller's Telegram channel on Nov. 16 says they accept payments in only yuan or Hong Kong dollars. SCREEN CAPTURE

When a JoongAng Ilbo reporter posing as a student preparing for a university entrance exam in Korea asked about the price of equipment for cheating, the seller quoted 5,000 yuan.

"The devices can pass through metal detectors, making it easy to evade detection," the seller said.

In a video posted on the seller's Telegram channel, a metal detector made no sound when held near a pair of glasses that appeared to contain a miniature camera.

"We can monitor footage recorded by examinees in real time, making the device suitable for exams, and a 10-minute charge allows up to five hours of use," the seller wrote alongside the video. "Prescription lenses [for glasses] can also be made free of charge to match the user's eyesight."

This year's top scorer on the national tax accountant exam, who answered 159 of the 160 questions correctly, initially denied cheating allegations but admitted to using AI to cheat in a YouTube video on Sunday. The examinee, surnamed Han, said he used a miniature camera to photograph exam questions, sent the images to an AI system and checked the answers on a smartphone. He also submitted a written confession to the police that reportedly matched the account he gave on YouTube.

The top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admits to cheating using AI and makes an apology in a video uploaded to the YouTube channel of attorney Lee Don-ho, head of Nova Law Firm, on Nov. 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

Based on the seller's description, the cheating may have involved using a miniature camera to transmit exam questions in real time outside the test site and receiving answers in return.

Although Han was initially suspected of using AI-powered smart glasses, police said that the devices submitted by the examinee did not include such glasses.

It has not been confirmed whether the Chinese seller was actually involved in the cheating on this year's tax accountant qualification exam. However, concerns have been raised that the seller's use of the scandal to promote its technology and equipment could encourage similar cheating attempts in the future.

Through his legal representative, Han has submitted several devices allegedly used in the cheating, including a miniature camera and a laptop, to the public crime investigation team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps unit.

Police are conducting forensic examinations of the submitted devices.





BY NOH YU-RIM [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]