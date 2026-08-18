China’s Wang Yi to visit Seoul amid Korean peace push

The Chinese foreign minister will meet President Lee Jae Myung and top officials as Seoul seeks Beijing’s support for renewed dialogue with North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, a trip that comes after President Lee Jae Myung proposed multiparty talks to discuss a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

Wang will make a two-day visit starting Wednesday, during which he will meet one-on-one with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun for in-depth talks on areas of mutual concern, from bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula to regional and international issues, the ministry said in a release.

Wang and Cho will hold talks on Wednesday, followed by a dinner banquet.

On the following day, Wang will pay a courtesy call on Lee at the Blue House, where the two will discuss the development of Seoul-Beijing relations and regional security, the presidential office said.

At the meeting, the president is also expected to convey his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Blue House.

The same day, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac will hold a separate meeting and luncheon with Wang to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, and other international issues, it added.

The announcement of Wang's trip comes days after President Lee proposed multiparty dialogue to discuss a formal end to the Korean War in his Liberation Day speech, vowing to pursue peaceful coexistence with the North and seek ways to prevent conflict.

Lee's speech is seen as reinforcing his vision for improving inter-Korean relations that remain badly frayed and Seoul's efforts to play the "pacemaker" role in helping resume dialogue between the North and the United States. The North has rebuffed Seoul's rapprochement.

Wang's visit also comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the U.S. military to scale down combined military exercises with South Korea, citing a cost burden and his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in an apparent bid to reengage with the reclusive leader.

Trump said Monday that Kim had responded to his overture for dialogue, although he was unclear about when or how the interaction took place.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the high-level meeting in Beijing, July 28. REUTERS/YONHAP

While in Korea, Wang is expected to discuss North Korean issues in light of these latest developments.

For Seoul, his visit could serve as an opportunity to advance its peace efforts toward the North by urging Beijing to play a constructive role as a country that still has a significant influence on its traditional ally.

However, it remains to be seen as to what extent Beijing will accommodate Seoul's request. China has largely maintained a low-key approach toward the North's nuclear and missile threats, saying its policy on the Korean Peninsula has not changed.

Wang's upcoming trip marks his first in five years since he last came to Seoul for bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart in September 2021. The previous talks between Wang and Cho took place in September last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the South Korean southeastern city of Gyeongju.

As China is set to host this year's APEC in Shenzhen, his visit is expected to provide a chance for the two neighbors to "review their bilateral ties that have been restored in full and prepare next high-level exchanges," Seoul's ministry said.





Yonhap