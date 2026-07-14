China’s top political adviser heads to North Korea this week as ties warm

Wang Huning attends a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 7, 2023. AP/YONHAP

Wang Huning will lead a senior delegation to Pyongyang as Beijing and North Korea step up high-level exchanges around the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty.

Wang Huning, China's top political adviser, will visit North Korea this week, the North's state media reported Tuesday, amid high-level exchanges between the two nations, marked by the North Korean premier's recent trip to Beijing.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will lead a party and government delegation on an "official goodwill visit" to the North from Wednesday through Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the North Korean government and the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, it said. Wang, a member of the Communist Party's highest decision-making body, is China's fourth-ranking official.

His trip comes amid high-level exchanges between the two neighbors, marking the 65th anniversary of the signing of their friendship treaty. North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song visited China last week to attend events marking the anniversary.

North Korea and China signed the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on July 11, 1961. The treaty contains a mutual defense provision under which each side is obliged to come to the other's aid in the event of an armed attack.

During the visit to Beijing, Pak met a number of China's top leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The exchange of high-level delegations comes as Pyongyang and Beijing seek to enhance their traditionally close ties.

Last month, Xi visited Pyongyang, his first trip to North Korea since 2019, and held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic communication and expanding bilateral cooperation.





Yonhap