Children’s swim gear from AliExpress, Temu and Shein fails Seoul safety tests

From top left, clockwise: Children's swimming goggles with a part that can cause swallowing or choking accidents; Children's swimming goggles found to contain phthalate plasticizers at 325.1 times the legal limit; Children's shoes found to contain phthalate plasticizers at 57.4 times the legal limit and lead at 17.3 times; and Children's inflatable swim rings sold on AliExpress measured no more than 0.22 millimeters thick, below the domestic standard of 0.25 millimeters. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Seoul found hazardous chemicals and choking or tear risks in six children’s water-play items sold on Chinese e-commerce platforms.

Six of 20 children's water-play products bought from Chinese online platforms failed Korean safety standards, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The city tested items that Korean consumers can order directly from AliExpress, Temu and Shein. It screened them for hazardous chemicals and for physical safety. Two pairs of swimming goggles, one pair of children's shoes, two inflatable swim rings and one swimsuit fell short. Five of the six were sold on AliExpress and one on Shein.

The highest reading came from a pair of goggles sold on AliExpress. The zip-top bag it was packaged in carried phthalate plasticizers at 325.1 times the legal limit and cadmium at 3.8 times. The goggles and earplugs carried phthalates at up to 3.4 times the limit.

Phthalate plasticizers disrupt the endocrine system and can affect reproductive function, including reduced sperm counts, infertility and premature birth. They also irritate the eyes and skin on contact. Cadmium damages bone, builds up in the liver and kidneys and causes cancer.

A second pair of goggles, sold on Shein, failed the domestic durability standard for its band and buckle. The buckle came apart during testing and broke into small pieces.

Such small parts can be swallowed or cause choking, the city said. A band that stretches or slips out of place also keeps the goggles from sealing against the face, so water leaks in or they come off during use.

Children's shoes sold on AliExpress carried phthalate plasticizers at 57.4 times the limit in the decorative character trim, along with lead at 17.3 times and cadmium at 2.7 times. Lead can impair reproductive function and disrupt the development of the nervous system. In pregnancy, it affects fetal brain development and can lead to learning and behavioral problems in the child.

Two inflatable swim rings sold on AliExpress measured no more than 0.22 millimeters thick, below the domestic standard of 0.25 millimeters (0.01 inch). Material that thin can tear or burst easily in the water.

A children's swimsuit sold on AliExpress has a drawstring that is not fixed to the garment and can pull free. The drawstring is not shown. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

A swimsuit sold on AliExpress had a drawstring at the waist that was not stitched to the garment and could pull free. A loose drawstring can come undone or catch on nearby fixtures.

The city has asked each platform to stop selling the six products. Test results stay posted on the city government's website.

"In August and September, we plan to run emergency safety tests on 30 kinds of children's toys, including the squeeze toys known as mallangi," a city official said. "Products ordered directly from overseas are not certified in Korea, so shoppers should check the product information and the safety labeling closely before buying."





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]