Child abuse, or scaring kids straight? Korean Folk Village's 'ghost discipline' program faces probe.

A performer dressed as a ghost asks children if they will listen to their mother in a video uploaded to the Korean Folk Village's YouTube channel. SCREEN CAPTURE

Yongin officials will inspect an event at the Korean Folk Village that is supposed to scare children into behaving after a viral video led to complaints of emotional abuse.

Ghosts are meant to be scary, but some claim those at the Korean Folk Village have gone too far. A popular program that scares children into behaving is facing an on-site investigation by local authorities following allegations of child abuse.

“Are you going to hit your mom? Are you going to hit your teacher?”

At the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi, a performer wearing white face makeup and dressed as a ghost confronted a 4-year-old child with these questions. The child, in tears, then replied, “I won't hit them.”

After making a pinky promise with the child, the actor warned, “The moment I catch you misbehaving, I'll come get you.”

The scene is part of the Korean Folk Village's “Ghost Discipline” program, in which actors dressed as ghosts scare children into behaving. The program, which runs during the venue's autumn festival through Sunday, has gone viral online. A video of the encounter had garnered 8 million views on social media as of Nov. 8, with numerous similar videos also circulating online.

But the program has also sparked heated debate. Some accused the program of child abuse in the comments, saying, “Disciplining children through fear leaves them traumatized,” while others defended the event. Others argued that “Nobody suffers from trauma because of the 'bogeyman with a sack' from their childhood,” referring to a figure traditionally used to frighten misbehaving children.

The debate has since spilled beyond the comments section. Yongin city officials said Sunday that they plan to visit the Korean Folk Village this month with child welfare experts and police to examine how the program operates. The move comes after some citizens who saw videos of the event on social media demanded that it be discontinued, alleging emotional abuse of children.

A video uploaded to the Korean Folk Village's YouTube channel promotes its ghost discipline program, in which performers dressed as ghosts scare children into behaving. SCREEN CAPTURE

“We have identified one preschool-aged child who participated in the event and are working to establish the facts,” a Yongin city official said.

The city has received around 10 complaints related to the program. A petition has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.

However, Yongin city officials and relevant government ministries are taking a cautious approach. The program requires parental consent, and there are few precedents for treating discipline through fear as child abuse.

“This is the first case of its kind,” the Yongin city official continued. “Without a court ruling confirming that it constitutes child abuse, it would be difficult to take any regulatory action at this stage.”

An official from the Ministry of Health and Welfare also said it is monitoring the situation, but needs to consider whether it warrants legal action.

The official added that if the program is recognized as child abuse, “it could raise a number of related issues, including the possibility of interpreting haunted houses at amusement parks in the same way.”

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it had received similar complaints and referred them to the Ministry of Justice.

A performer dressed as a ghost asks whether a child has been listening to their mother in a video uploaded to the Korean Folk Village's YouTube channel. SCREEN CAPTURE

The Korean Folk Village said it has its own operating guidelines, which require parental consent before children participate, and stops the program if a child becomes distressed, even if a parent has agreed. The village said it has been following these guidelines throughout the festival.

“Some people are uncomfortable with the program, but some parents like it, making it difficult to make a judgment on the ground,” a Korean Folk Village representative said.

Experts warned that disciplining children through fear could have adverse effects.

“If preschool-aged children are suddenly exposed to frightening situations without prior explanation and become extremely startled, some may experience temporary sleep difficulties, anxiety or avoidance symptoms, depending on the child,” Kwak Ki-hyun, a psychiatrist and insurance director at the Korean Association of Psychiatrists, said.

Some legal experts also raised the possibility of legal violations, though the concerns centered on parents' actions.

“A child being frightened on a single occasion would be difficult to classify as abuse, but if parents repeatedly brought a frightened child to the program, it could be recognized as emotional abuse and potentially lead to punishment under the Child Welfare Act,” Ha Hee-bong, managing attorney at Lawpid Legal Services, said.





BY CHAE HYE-SEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



