Chief justice rejects presidential request to renominate court candidate

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K-town selfie
President Lee Jae Myung, center left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center right, take a selfie with children during a visit to Koreatown in New York on Sept. 21.
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3 billion won cap on reward for reporting corruption removed
Under the new rules, rewards for whistle-blowing can reach up to 30 percent of recovered funds, depending on the accuracy and contribution of the report.
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Number of prosecutors to drop to around 85% of current quota under reform
The Justice Ministry said the Cabinet approved relevant amendments to reduce the headcount from the 2,292 authorized under prereform law.
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Blue House expresses ‘regret’ over chief justice's refusal to pick new nominee as rift deepens
The presidential office said Jo Hee-de refusal to pick a new recommendation for the top bench “contradicts the Constitution.”