Chief justice rebuffs Blue House request

Read more
-
Lee orders dedication of personnel, resources to handling hacking attacks
President Lee Jae Myung urged swift action to limit damage after cyberattacks exposed customer data at seven financial companies.
-
National Assembly kicks off annual audit of government agencies
Lawmakers began annual government audits Tuesday amid expected clashes over a Supreme Court nomination dispute, North Korean prisoner of war transfers and DMZ mine explosions.
-
Ministers clash over response to North Korean provocation (KOR)
After a DMZ land mine blast injured two soldiers, the government faces calls to hold Pyongyang accountable despite internal divisions over its response.
-
South Korea cannot lose tug-of-war over DMZ (KOR)
Seoul needs a firm response to North Korean mines to deter further attempts to alter the military boundary.