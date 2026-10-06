Chief justice rebuffs Blue House request

Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said the presidential office provided no clear legal or constitutional grounds for seeking a new Supreme Court justice nominee.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said Tuesday that it is difficult to comply with the presidential office's request to recommend a new court justice due to the lack of grounds to do so.

Jo reaffirmed his position on the request during a parliamentary audit of the top court following his refusal last month to recommend a new justice candidate as requested by the Blue House.

"As the Blue House's document requesting the new recommendation did not explicitly outline the specific reasons and constitutional grounds, it was determined difficult to proceed with follow-up procedures," Jo said.

Jo said he felt apologetic to the public over the prolonged vacancy, vowing efforts to resolve the issue.

The Blue House asked Jo to recommend a new candidate to President Lee Jae Myung in August after taking issue with his recommendation, citing a lack of "procedural completeness."

Jo has rejected the request, asking for specific reasons and the constitutional grounds to do so.

Under the Constitution, Supreme Court justices are appointed by the president on the recommendation of the chief justice and with the consent of the National Assembly.

During the audit session, Jo declined to take an oath as a witness, citing the principle of separation of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches.

The ruling Democratic Party has demanded that Jo attend this year's session as a witness. Supreme Court chief justices have customarily left audit sessions after opening remarks at the approval of the head of the parliamentary judiciary committee.





Yonhap