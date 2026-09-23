Chief justice rebuffs Blue House nomination claim

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New acting prosecutor general takes office
Lee Jeong-hyun pledged to protect victims and address staffing shortages as questions persist over cases involving President Lee Jae Myung.
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Busan may guide 11-foot shark back to sea after Chuseok
Authorities may guide the copper shark back to open sea after Chuseok as crowds continue flocking to North Port Waterfront Park.
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Universities set up guardrails to confront growing AI dependence
Korean universities are tightening rules against AI-assisted cheating as experts warn that overreliance can weaken independent thinking and human connections.
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Former first lady appeals bribery sentence, sending case to Supreme Court
Kim Keon Hee appealed an appellate ruling sentencing her to five years in prison on bribery-related charges.