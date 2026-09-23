Chief justice rebuffs Blue House nomination claim

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de walks into the Supreme Court building in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 23. NEWS1

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said the presidential office offered no constitutional or legal grounds for seeking a new justice nominee.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de on Wednesday rejected the presidential office's claim of a procedural flaw in the nomination of a top court justice, a day after refusing a request to make a new recommendation.

Last month, the Blue House asked Jo to recommend a new candidate after taking issue with his written recommendation of one of two Supreme Court justice nominees to President Lee Jae Myung.

Jo said Tuesday that he could not comply with the request, citing a lack of specific reasons or constitutional grounds to do so. He clarified his stance in a statement Wednesday after his comments sparked varying interpretations.

"Clear grounds and reasoning must be presented in the text of the official document so that there is no dispute in its validity and to proceed in accordance with the Constitution and the law," he said.

"The reason for a procedural flaw in the nomination process, as reported by the media, is difficult to accept when viewed in terms of the Constitution and legal regulations."

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung earlier said the presidential office requested a new recommendation as it lacked "procedural completeness."

Jo also apologized for the drawn-out vacancy in the Supreme Court, pledging efforts to swiftly resolve the issue.





Yonhap