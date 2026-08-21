Cheoseo to perform no 'magic' as Korea braces for scorching weekend heat

Sweltering heat is expected to persist this weekend despite the arrival on Sunday of cheoseo, a solar term traditionally associated with the end of the summer heat, with apparent temperatures climbing as high as 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Literally meaning “the end of heat,” cheoseo is a term used across East Asia to mark seasonal changes, and typically falls in late August.

Rain is expected mainly across central Korea through Saturday morning before gradually tapering off, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise again after the rain stops, bringing sweltering heat nationwide. The KMA has issued heat wave advisories for most of southern Korea and parts of the Chungcheong region, while the higher-level heat wave warnings are in effect for some southern areas, including Miryang and Yangsan in South Gyeongsang and Suncheon in South Jeolla.

The heat is expected to peak on Sunday, which falls on cheoseo this year, making the so-called “cheoseo magic” of cooler weather unlikely this time around.

Seoul’s daytime high is forecast to reach 33 degrees Celsius, with the apparent temperature rising to 34 degrees. In some southern areas, including Yangsan, apparent temperatures could reach 36 degrees.

Showers in parts of the country during the day could briefly lower temperatures, but once they pass, temperatures are expected to climb again amid high humidity, making conditions feel even hotter, like being inside a sauna.

Tropical nights are also expected to return. Seoul’s morning low on Sunday is forecast to remain at 25 degrees Celsius. A tropical night occurs when the overnight low remains at or above 25 degrees Celsius. The apparent temperature is expected to be three degrees higher at 28 degrees.

“Temperatures will not fall sufficiently overnight for the time being, and some areas will likely experience tropical nights as overnight lows remain at 25 degrees Celsius or higher,” the KMA said. “Keep indoor temperatures cool with air conditioners or fans, drink enough water before bed and avoid caffeine and alcohol.”

Typhoon Saudel, bottom right, as seen by Japan’s Himawari satellite. The storm has yet to develop a fully organized typhoon structure. CIRA/NOAA







Heat-wave conditions, with daytime highs reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius, are expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week. After that, the biggest variable in the forecast is expected to be Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of the season, which is currently moving northward.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Saudel was about 490 kilometers (300 miles) east-northeast of Guam and moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. It had a central pressure of 985 hectopascals and maximum winds of 27 meters per second, putting it at Category 2 under the KMA’s new numerical intensity scale, introduced in 2026.

Saudel is expected to strengthen rapidly as it passes over warm waters. By Saturday, it is forecast to intensify to Category 4, with maximum winds of 44 to 53 meters per second, before approaching waters about 50 kilometers east-northeast of Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 26.

There remains considerable uncertainty over where Saudel will head after passing Okinawa. It could continue northwest and make landfall in China, or change direction toward Korea or Japan. Even if the typhoon does not approach the Korean Peninsula directly, moisture left in its wake could still have an indirect impact.

“The projected track differs by more than 3,000 kilometers from east to west depending on the numerical model,” said Woo Jin-kyu, a KMA forecaster. “Please continue to check the typhoon information issued by the KMA.”





BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



