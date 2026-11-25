A poster warning against AI-assisted cheating is on display at the Human Resources Development Service of Korea’s eastern Seoul national qualification testing center on Nov. 24. NEWS1

The government plans to combat AI-assisted cheating by increasing the maximum prison sentence for cheating on national technical exams from two years to five years, introducing legal penalties for cheating on national professional exams and other measures.

Those caught cheating on national technical qualification exams could face up to five years in prison starting next year, an increase from the current maximum of two years.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor presented the measure — along with others — at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as part of efforts to crack down on AI-assisted cheating.

For national professional qualification exams, the ministry plans to introduce criminal penalties for cheating and establish a uniform rule on how long offenders will be barred from retaking the test, as current restrictions vary by subject. It also plans to strengthen AI-detection measures at testing sites, regardless of exam type.

The move comes after the top scorer of this year’s national tax accountant exam confessed to using AI to cheat, exposing vulnerabilities in the national exam system.

Other measures presented at the Cabinet meeting include expanding the number of dedicated testing centers equipped with surveillance cameras and providing proctors at rented testing sites with portable surveillance cameras and body cameras.

To improve transparency regarding exam results, the ministry will disclose an exam’s two highest scores, the average score of all test-takers and each section’s score distribution.

The ministry will also strengthen its ability to detect such misconduct even after an exam concludes so that test-takers do not assume that they can get away with cheating as long as they are not caught during the exam.

A test-taker wears a disposable apron provided to prevent AI-assisted cheating while taking an essay-based college entrance exam for the 2027 academic year at Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 21. KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY

Additionally, it will deploy more proctors specializing in detecting AI-powered devices, including smart glasses, at testing sites. These proctors will receive regular training and hands-on practice, forming a pool of specialized personnel.

The ministry will also introduce radio frequency detectors, currently being developed by the Korea Communications Agency, and additional detection equipment — such as nonlinear junction detectors, capable of identifying electronic devices even when they are switched off — at testing venues.

On this year’s remaining exams, tests and answer sheets will carry a warning that “cheating is punishable by up to two years in prison” to raise awareness of the consequences.

The government will also offer financial rewards to those who report suspected instances of cheating.

Measures such as requiring test-takers to wear disposable aprons or cover any buttons on their clothes with stickers to prevent the use of hidden miniature cameras have been in place since Saturday.

“Cheating on any exam designed to assess one’s abilities is an act of stealing opportunities from others who have worked hard and a serious crime that undermines fair competition, a fundamental principle of our society,” President Lee Jae Myung said during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“All available administrative resources must be mobilized to crack down on […] cheating, with a firm commitment to zero tolerance for even a single instance of misconduct.”





BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]