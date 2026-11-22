Bread priced at 1,000 won (74 cents) is sold at an underground shopping arcade in Seoul. KANG BO-HYUN

Rising imports of low-cost Chinese bread have prompted safety concerns and tighter government inspections over preservatives and hygiene standards.

As bread prices soar, cheap Chinese-made bread with long shelf lives is appearing in subway stations and supermarkets across Korea, raising safety concerns.

At a snack shop in an underground shopping center in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, about 20 kinds of baked goods labeled "made in China" were on sale last Tuesday. Bread made mainly with eggs and butter usually lasts at most a week, but these packages carried expiration dates as late as February 2027. One shopper, a woman in her 50s, turned the packages over to check where they were made.

"I've been selling Korean-made 1,000 won bread for several years, but since Chinese 1,000 won bread showed up, people walking by whisper, 'It's Chinese bread, Chinese bread,'" said a baker who runs a shop next door, adding that she felt it was unfair.













"One thousand won bread," pastries priced at 1,000 won (74 cents) apiece, have grown more popular as prices for other baked goods soar, with even a single bungeoppang, a fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean paste that is a popular winter street snack, now costing as much as 1,000 won.

A look at the ingredient lists of these budget-friendly snacks showed that the Chinese products contained two preservatives, potassium sorbate and calcium propionate. Both are approved as safe additives, but Korean-made bread sold at the same price contained neither.

The Chinese bread listed 47 ingredients containing additives, about 2.5 times the 18 in the Korean bread. Only the Chinese products carried labels warning that corn starch and soybean powder "may contain genetically modified" corn and soybeans. Many Chinese breads listed in the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's (MFDS) imported food database have shelf lives of close to six months.

Chinese bread is produced and packaged as a finished product in China and imported by Korean food and retail companies.

"These products are brought in after getting full approval from the MFDS," an importer said. The preservatives "are not antiseptics that stop food from going bad, but work by keeping moisture from building up, which prevents microbes from growing, so they're harmless to people."

Korean-made 1,000-won bread, by contrast, is produced in domestic food factories and has been selling briskly at round-the-clock and unmanned shops.

"Korean-made bread is completely different from Chinese bread," said an official at a domestic distributor. "Its shelf life is five days at most." Asked why the bread is so cheap, the official said, "If you lower raw material costs, it's not hard to hit the 1,000 won price."

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety logo YONHAP

With imports of Chinese bread rising and safety concerns persisting, the government is watching closely. After the MFDS ordered stronger inspections of Chinese bread products on Oct. 16, the Seoul regional office of the ministry began inspecting Chinese bread at the import stage on Nov. 3. The Busan regional office on Oct. 23 released a list of 51 overseas manufacturers with records of violating hygiene and additive standards for bread products and began testing for preservatives.

Imports of Chinese bread have risen steadily, from 86,242 tons in 2023 to 100,520 tons in 2024 and 133,195 tons in 2025, according to Korea Customs Service trade statistics. This year, 127,304 tons were imported as of October.

"In an era of high prices, demand for cheap food is growing, and a wide variety of products are pouring in, but when it comes to food hygiene and safety, the government must not compromise and should examine things thoroughly and preemptively," said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University.





BY KANG BO-HYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



