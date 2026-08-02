Cha Eun-woo files appeal over 13 billion won tax bill

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo poses during a press conference for Korean drama series "Island" at the Conrad Seoul hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Dec. 22, 2022. YONHAP

The singer-actor is challenging the National Tax Service's assessment after paying the full amount earlier this year.

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, who paid roughly 13 billion won ($9 million) in back taxes earlier this year, has filed a tax appeal challenging the National Tax Service's assessment as unjust.

His agency Fantagio on Sunday said that Cha filed a request for tax adjudication with the Tax Tribunal last month, arguing that the income tax the National Tax Service assessed against him was unwarranted.

"Cha Eun-woo filed the tax appeal through the procedures set by law to receive a legal determination," it said. "Since the process is currently underway, it is difficult to disclose specific details."





A tax appeal is a system that allows a taxpayer to file an objection with the Tax Tribunal when a tax assessment or other taxation measure is believed to be unlawful or unjust. Taxpayers may file a tax appeal within 90 days of learning of a tax assessment or receiving a tax bill.

Cha became embroiled in tax-evasion allegations in January after reports emerged that he had received notice from the National Tax Service of more than 20 billion won in back income taxes.

"I respect the National Tax Service's process and outcome," he had said in April, and announced that he had paid all of the related taxes in full to prevent further confusion.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]