Cha Eun-woo files appeal over 13 billion won tax bill

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Court upholds government block on abortion pill website
The court dismissed the Canadian nonprofit's case because the pills were not manufactured, imported or approved for use in Korea, as well as on procedural grounds.
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Doctors' group slams proposal to disclose physicians' malpractice records: 'Who would treat patients?'
Medical groups warn that a proposal to let patients review doctors' malpractice and misconduct records could deepen defensive medicine and strain essential care.
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Kim Go-eun takes top prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards
Kim Go-eun took the top honor at the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards, while Tving’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” and Netflix’s “Better Late Than Single” were among the night’s other major winners.
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Ex-councilor accused of child sex prostitution taken into custody due to flight risk
A former Cheongju city councilor was taken into custody for allegations he paid a middle school student for sex as police search for possible additional victims.