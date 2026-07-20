Ceremony marks the formation of final contingent of peacekeeping unit in Lebanon

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병력 부족에 후방 경계, 민간 경비업체가 맡는다
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Korean yards bring strong reputation to Thai navy bid. But will it be enough?
Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai compete for Thailand’s frigate contract as Seoul looks to revive naval exports despite Bangkok’s political and budget risks.
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Three firms interested in applying for Korea's upcoming SMR preliminary review system
The system allows nuclear power plant developers to undergo safety and design verifications before formal licensing and is already adopted in countries such as the United States and Canada.
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South Korea, U.S. and Japan vow continued cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization
The three countries' joint chiefs of staff reaffirmed their concerns about Pyongyang's threat with stronger language and a renewed focus on their trilateral security partnership.