Ceremony marks the formation of final contingent of peacekeeping unit in Lebanon

Members of the Dongmyeong unit, a part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon pose for a group photo in Incheon on Dec. 30, 2025. YONHAP

A ceremony in Incheon marked the launch of the Dongmyeong unit’s 33rd and last deployment before the UN mission’s mandate expires later this year.

A ceremony was held Monday to form the 33rd and final contingent of a Korean peacekeeping unit in Lebanon ahead of the expiry of its United Nations mandate later this year.

Korea has stationed the Dongmyeong unit in Lebanon's southern Tyre region since 2007 as part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) to help maintain peace in the Middle Eastern country.

Last August, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend Unifil's mandate only until the end of this year, followed by a one-year withdrawal window.

The formation ceremony for the 33rd contingent of the Dongmyeong unit was held at the headquarters of the International Peace Supporting Standby Force in Incheon, according to the military.

After a period of training, the contingent is scheduled to depart in September.





Yonhap