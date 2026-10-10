Ceiling at Daegu mart collapses, injuring 38 people

The accident happened a grocery store, with the authorities reporting no casualties inside the store after customers evacuated under their own power.

The scene of a ceiling collapse at a commercial establishment on the second floor of a four-story building in Gwaneum-dong, Buk District, Daegu, on Oct. 10. YONHAP

The ceiling at a grocery store in Daegu collapsed Saturday morning, injuring 38 people.

No deaths have been reported so far, and all injuries were described as minor, with nine people taken to the hospital, according to local media reports.

The collapse occurred at around 10:16 a.m. at a food supply store in Gwaneum-dong, Buk District, according to fire authorities.

All 66 customers inside evacuated on their own.

“People appear to have suffered injuries, including scratches from debris, as they rushed to evacuate in alarm,” a fire official said.

A search of the store found no additional casualties. Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the collapse after completing the search.

President Lee Jae Myung instructed the relevant agencies to make every effort to rescue anyone in need and ensure a thorough response to the accident.

Senior Blue House spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee issued the instructions after receiving a briefing from the acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also instructed the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the National Fire Agency to mobilize all available personnel and equipment and continue rescue efforts until the end.

Han also called on officials to identify nearby medical facilities able to receive patients and ensure that anyone found injured is quickly taken to a hospital to minimize casualties.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kjdnews@joongang.co.kr]