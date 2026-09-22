Cancer remains Korea’s leading cause of death as overall fatalities rise

Read more
-
Clouds, rain forecast for Chuseok holiday
Layered clouds, scattered rain and fog will arrive with the holiday, likely obscuring Friday's full moon.
-
If AI hasn't taken your job, it may be sapping your skillset
Research suggests heavy reliance on generative AI can weaken workers' critical thinking, expertise and ability to solve unfamiliar problems.
-
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists wins Miwon Peace Prize, highlighting rising nuclear risks and emerging threats
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was honored at Kyung Hee University for raising global awareness of nuclear, climate and technological threats.
-
Sim Soo-bong apologizes to teen trot singer Kim Da-hyun over onstage criticism
Veteran singer Sim Soo-bong called 17-year-old trot singer Kim Da-hyun after facing backlash for bad-mouthing her onstage.