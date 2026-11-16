Calls to postpone CSAT grow as AI cheating fears spread

Tiny cameras are listed for sale on a Chinese shopping site on Nov. 15. The top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted that day to cheating by photographing exam questions with a tiny camera, sending them to generative AI and checking the answers on a smartphone. KIM HYON-DONG

A string of AI-assisted cheating cases on national licensing exams has led some test-takers and parents to demand that Thursday’s 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) be postponed. The Ministry of Education says it has no plans to delay the exam for now.

Those calling for a delay question the authorities’ measures, which in effect rely on proctors spotting cheaters with the naked eye.

Nearly 700 posts were up on the Q. and A. board of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which sets the CSAT, by 9 a.m. Monday alone. Most of them demanded measures against AI-assisted cheating and a delay to the exam.

“Devices that can be used to cheat, like AI glasses and tiny cameras, have suddenly appeared,” wrote one user who said they were retaking the exam this year for the last time. “But the measures against them are inadequate. If cheating happens, where does that leave the test-takers who sat the exam honestly?”

Posts calling for a postponement are also piling up on online communities for test-takers such as Sumanhwi and Orbi.

Users have been sharing photos of button camera sets listed as sold out on online shopping sites, the type of camera that a test-taker surnamed Han reportedly used to cheat on the national tax accountant exam. Han placed first on the exam, scoring 397.5 out of 400 in the first round, which appears to be the highest score on record. After flatly denying the cheating allegations, Han confessed on Sunday to using AI.

A pair of smart glasses sits on a test booklet during a training session for CSAT smart glasses inspectors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

“Cheating happened even in the front row, right in front of the proctor,” one post read. Another asked, “When cheating is possible with cameras in all kinds of forms, such as ties, buttons and water bottles, can proctors catch it all with the naked eye?”

Mimiminu, a college admissions YouTuber with 2.05 million subscribers, fanned the debate further with a video recorded late Sunday, which passed 1.25 million views within eight hours. In the video, Mimiminu urged education authorities to review as soon as possible whether the current proctoring system can keep the exam fair and, if a postponement is needed, how to adjust the admissions schedule that follows.

“It may be postponed or it may not, and I know the decision is up to the Education Ministry,” Mimiminu said. “There is room under the law to change the schedule.”

College admissions YouTuber Mimiminu urges education authorities to quickly review whether the current proctoring system can keep the CSAT fair, in a video recorded on Nov. 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

Opposition politicians have joined the calls.

“The CSAT must not be forced ahead when its fairness is not guaranteed,” Jang Dong-hyeok, leader of the main opposition People Power Party, wrote on Facebook on Monday. “If there are no firm measures to reassure test-takers, a postponement of the CSAT must be considered.”

The minor opposition Reform Party also urged the government to run an emergency inspection that recreates the cheating methods and, in the worst case, to consider postponing the exam.

Critics say the education authorities’ complacent measures have fed test-takers' anxiety and set off the calls for a delay three days before the exam.

“The CSAT is more important than any other exam in deciding a child’s future,” a parent of a high school senior in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, said. “If even radio frequency detectors to stop cheating have not been prepared, postponing the exam and coming up with measures should come first, for the sake of its fairness and credibility.”

The Education Ministry is holding its ground.

“There is no possibility of postponing the exam at this point,” a ministry official said. “We are not discussing a change to the CSAT schedule.”

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors who will screen test-takers at CSAT testing sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Many in the education sector also see a postponement as unlikely.

“If the exam is actually postponed, even greater confusion and social costs are expected,” a source in the education sector who asked not to be named said. “Early admission interviews and essay tests that begin right after the CSAT, as well as the regular admissions that follow, could all be disrupted.”

Under the CSAT management regulations, the education minister can change the exam schedule when unavoidable circumstances arise, such as natural disasters, the spread of infectious diseases or other unavoidable disasters and accidents.

The CSAT has been postponed four times since it was introduced in 1993. It was pushed back for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan in 2005 and the Group of 20 summit in Seoul in 2010. An earthquake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, delayed it in 2017, as did the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.





BY LEE BO-RAM, HAN CHAN-WOO, KIM JEONG-JAE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]