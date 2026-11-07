Cables, spacesuits and a panoramic view of Seoul: Feeling like an astronaut atop DDP

[Give it a Go]

On a recent morning, I became an astronaut walking atop a spaceship — or at least, that’s how I imagined it as I pulled my lifeline cable across the rooftop of Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), the silver-paneled, amorphous landmark in central Seoul.

Passersby 29 meters (95 feet) below on the ground looked up and waved at me and other participants. We all were wearing pink or teal uniforms that were somewhat reminiscent of flamboyant spacesuits. I waved back.

A view showing the signboard for Pyounghwa Market, Heunginjimun and the Seoul City Wall, as seen from the rooftop of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 28. SHIN MIN-HEE

The experience was part of the DDP’s biannual Rooftop Tour, a guided walking excursion on top of the free-form structure, which is otherwise prohibited from public access. The program, taking place in the spring and autumn months, runs every day except Mondays through Nov. 29 this year.

There are no skyscrapers or high-rise observation decks in the Jung and Jongno Districts that provide an expansive view of central Seoul, particularly the Dongdaemun neighborhood, which is filled with living history. The rooftop tour served as an opportunity to learn more about how the DDP, inaugurated in 2014 in an old-fashioned district, revived the area's reputation as a fashion and design mecca, but trendier.

The sprawling DDP has always fascinated me. Having covered the arts for roughly four years in the past, I frequently visited the complex for exhibitions and festivals, yet each visit seemed to reveal a new pathway or hidden corner I hadn’t noticed before.

Just when I thought I knew my way around the DDP like a pro, this guided walk proved me wrong once again.

Participants listen to safety precautions before touring the rooftop of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 28. KIM MYEONG-JI

Going beyond the aluminum exterior

Upon entering the DDP Lounge on the morning of Oct. 28, the meeting point for the tour’s participants, staff members provided my colleague and I each with transparent phone cases to hang around our necks, along with receivers.

The lounge, on the building’s first floor, is easily accessible from the main public bus stops outside.

We were shown a clothing rack with coveralls in colors of either pink or teal. As luck would have it, it was a Wednesday, so we naturally took a page from Amanda Seyfried’s character in “Mean Girls” (2004): “On Wednesdays, we wear pink!”

After slipping on the uniforms, we sat down and met our guide, who gave a brief introduction to the tour. We then scanned a QR code to fill out a consent form — thankfully, not a liability waiver — requiring us to enter our personal information and agree to abide by the tour’s safety rules.

We were taking part in the tour with four more foreign tourists as we were in the English-guided tour, held at 11 a.m. every day.

As a group, we walked outside around the circular structure, toward a different entrance of the DDP. We rode the elevator to the top floor where another lounge was waiting for us, and we chose helmets of matching pink and teal hues. We sat to listen to safety precautions, like keeping a 1-meter gap from each other, and then each got into our harnesses.

Participants wait in line after donning pink and teal uniforms before entering the rooftop of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 28. KIM MYEONG-JI

We went up another set of stairs, which finally led us out in the open of the DDP’s rooftop. Staff members latched lifeline cables to our harnesses, forcing us to walk in a single-file line while preventing anyone from slipping from the rooftop.

I initially imagined the DDP’s rooftop as an expansive, silvery dimension; after all, the building is covered in a total of 45,133 exterior aluminum panels. But rather, the top resembled a walkable park, as it was covered in succulent plants.

Our guide explained that they were planted to help regulate the building’s temperature. Without it, the DDP would be too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter due to the aluminum.

The hourlong walk, which began with a slight descent before heading uphill again, was a leisurely stroll under the autumn sun, accompanied by occasional light breezes. We made a couple of stops along the way to admire the view of the Dongdaemun neighborhood and other hidden corners of Seoul, pausing to take photographs and soak in the scenery, which was a mix of the bustling city life and historical elements standing in between.

A view of Dongdaemun Market in central Seoul in 1978 SEOUL MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Rooftop history lessons

Sure, the DDP’s rooftop isn’t particularly high. But the intimate cityscape viewed from above is full of stories that only come into focus when you know its past.

The DDP, which first opened in 2014, was built on the land of the former Dongdaemun Stadium, a sports complex built during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule over Korea and demolished in 2007. The DDP houses multiple facilities used for performances, festivals, forums and exhibitions.

The beauty of the DDP is that it sits in a neighborhood the Seoul city government touts as “a blend of past and present.” As cheesy as that may sound, the description couldn’t be more fitting.

About a 10-minute walk away from DDP is Dongdaemun itself — officially named Heunginjimun — which is one of Seoul’s eight historic gates that were built during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

At the same time, the surrounding neighborhood was the heart of Seoul’s fashion industry. Historically, it was a fashion wholesale district since the 1960s, home to traditional markets such as Pyounghwa Market and Dongdaemun Market. It is also a hub for several high-rise fashion shopping malls such as Doota Mall, Migliore, Hello APM and Good Morning City.

The DDP’s rooftop offered an unobstructed view of these sites.

“After the [1950-53 Korean War], tailors gathered here and planted the seeds of Seoul’s clothing industry,” our guide explained in English, pointing to the old signboard of Pyounghwa Market. “True to its name, pyeonghwa, or ‘peace,’ this market became a symbol of labor and hope — people rebuilding their lives amid poverty and ruins.”

One of the two remaining floodlights of the now-demolished Dongdaemun Stadium, as seen from Dongdaemun Design Plaza's rooftop in central Seoul on Oct. 28. SHIN MIN-HEE Igansumun, a flood gate in central Seoul that was buried underground for over 80 years, is shown in this image taken during Dongdaemun Design Plaza's rooftop tour on Oct. 28. It was excavated in 2009. KIM MYEONG-JI

Hidden layers in plain sight

“There are 360 degrees, so why stick to one?” Zaha Hadid (1950-2016), the acclaimed Iraqi-British architect behind DDP, said.

Twelve years after the landmark’s inauguration, that phrase still rings true. The rooftop tour allowed us to appreciate an all-surrounding panoramic view of the capital of other nearby neighborhoods as well.

Following along the curves of the 652-meter course, several iconic destinations further away, including the Seoul City Wall, N Seoul Tower, Eulji-ro, Changsin-dong and Sindang-dong, came into sight.

The guide gave a condensed, yet substantial history lesson on Seoul — such as how Sindang-dong, which is famous for its tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) street, used to be a community for shamans, or how Changsin-dong was lined with small-scale sewing studios that contributed to fostering the country’s garment and textile industry.

We came across traces of the past that might otherwise have gone unnoticed had it not been for this tour.

While Dongdaemun Stadium no longer exists, two floodlights still remain, and Igansumun, a flood gate that was buried underground for over 80 years, was excavated in 2009. Both of them have been preserved within the DDP's current layout.

“The architect of the DDP didn’t erase the past but layered new terrain on top, creating a building where history and modern design coexist,” the guide said.

A view of N Seoul Tower as seen from the rooftop of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 28. SHIN MIN-HEE

The other participants, who had come from different parts of the world, were equally taken by the chance to discover another side of Seoul during the tour. Some found out about the tour after searching for fresh activities to do in Korea, and others were already fans of the DDP and its futuristic-yet-organic design.

“Seeing and discovering new walls that were built during the Joseon Dynasty, I hope they develop more of it so that we can see the real old and the new,” Mike Jun, who was visiting from Washington, said after the tour.

“I also have to say that I completely missed the [Seoul City Wall],” said Sal Holle, visiting from Scotland with his partner Caitlin Longman. “So given that we were at a high altitude, we were able to see it. We’re going to visit that now once we’re finished here.”

From the DDP's rooftop, I looked below at people and cars bustle through the city, going about their daily activities. Up above, not only was the autumn air crisp, but the world seemed tranquil. I wondered if this was what an actual astronaut might feel when gazing down at Earth from space.





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]