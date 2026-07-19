병력 부족에 후방 경계, 민간 경비업체가 맡는다

Soldiers from the Army's 5th Infantry Division conduct border patrols alongside a quadruped robot near the inter-Korean border in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi in a photo shared on Dec. 29, 2025. NEWS1

육군 5보병사단 장병들이 경기도 연천군 남북 접경지역 인근에서 사족보행 로봇과 함께 경계작전을 수행하고 있다. 사진은 2025년 12월 29일 공개됐다. 뉴스1





South Korea looks to outsource military base security to private firms as manpower drops

한국, 병력 감소에 따라 군부대 경비 민간 업체에 위탁 검토한다

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Civilians could soon stand guard where South Korean soldiers once did, as the Lee Jae Myung administration is trying to outsource guard duties for military bases in rear areas to private security companies.

outsource: 외부에 위탁하다

guard duty: 경계 근무

rear area: 후방지역

이재명 정부가 후방 지역 군부대의 경계 업무를 민간 보안 업체에 위탁하는 방안을 추진함에 따라, 그동안 국군 장병들이 맡았던 경계 임무를 머지 않아 민간인이 수행하게 될 수도 있다.





The proposed plan comes as South Korea is facing a manpower shortage against the backdrop of a declining population and low birthrate. The South Korean military, as of this year, has around 450,000 active-duty members, short of the 500,000 deemed necessary for wartime mobilization.

manpower: 인력

against the backdrop of: ~을 배경으로

active-duty: 현역

wartime mobilization: 전시동원

이번 방안은 한국이 인구 감소와 저출산으로 인해 병력 부족 문제에 직면한 상황에서 제안됐다. 올해 기준으로 국군 현역 병력은 약 45만 명으로, 전시 동원에 필요한 적정 병력으로 평가되는 50만 명에 미치지 못하는 수준이다.





The initiative could come with a set of security issues or create confusion in the military, despite possibly resolving the personnel shortage problem for the armed forces.

resolve: 해결하다

personnel: 인원

shortage: 부족

armed forces: 군대

이 구상은 군의 인력 부족 문제를 해결할 수 있을지는 몰라도, 일련의 보안 문제를 초래하거나 군 내부에 혼란을 초래할 수 있다.

If private companies take over guard duties, they will need access to sensitive information — including military personnel data, restricted area locations, entrants' names and vehicle details — to verify authorized personnel at the gates and confirm they are cleared for entry, particularly when the automatic ID scanning system is down.

entrant: 출입자

verify: 확인하다

authorized personnel: 관계자

민간 기업이 경비 업무를 맡을 경우, 특히 자동 신분증 인식 시스템이 작동하지 않을 때 출입문에서 인가된 인원을 확인하고 출입 허가 여부를 검증하려면 군 장병 인적 사항과 제한 구역 위치, 출입자 이름 및 차량 정보 등 민감한 정보에 접근할 수 있어야 한다.

Leaving these duties to private companies, however, could put the military at risk of exposing classified information.

expose: 폭로하다, 드러내다

classified information: 기밀 정보

그러나 이 같은 업무를 민간 업체에 맡길 경우 군은 기밀 정보를 외부에 노출할 위험에 처할 수 있다.

Although the Defense Ministry said private firms will only be in charge of noncombat guard duties such as identifying personnel and vehicles entering bases or managing CCTV systems, this would still require the military to share its information with civilian workers.

in charge of: ~을 맡아서

noncombat: 비전투의

국방부는 민간 업체가 부대 출입 인원과 차량 확인이나 CCTV 시스템 관리와 같은 비전투 경계 업무만 담당하게 될 것이라고 밝혔지만, 이 경우에도 군은 민간 인력과 관련 정보를 공유해야만 한다.



Data on military personnel and equipment is classified, as such information could allow outside actors to infer the combat capabilities of certain bases or their operational plans.

infer: 추론하다

capability: 능력, 역량

operational: 작전의

군 장병과 장비에 관한 정보는 외부 세력이 특정 부대의 전투력이나 작전 계획을 추론하는 데 이용될 수 있으므로 기밀로 분류된다.





[중략]





However, the transition to private companies handling noncombat guard duties could offer some upsides for the military, which has been grappling with manpower shortages.

upside: 긍정적인 면

grapple: 해결책을 고심하다, 씨름하다

다만, 비전투 경계 업무를 민간 기업이 맡도록 전환하는 것은 인력 부족 문제로 고심해 온 군에 몇 가지 긍정적인 점을 제공할 수 있다.





By relieving military members of routine guard duties, the shift allows them to focus on core tasks such as physical training and combat-related exercises.

relieve: 없애주다, 덜어주다

routine: 일상적인, 정례적인

shift: 변화

core: 핵심적인, 가장 중요한

이러한 변화는 군 장병의 일상적인 경계 근무 부담을 덜어줌으로써 그들이 체력 단련과 전투 관련 훈련과 같은 핵심적인 임무에 집중할 수 있도록 해준다.





As for frontline bases, the Defense Ministry has yet to reveal whether similar plans are underway, but expanding the plan to front lines could reduce extra duties for all military personnel across the country.

frontline: 최전방의

underway: 진행중인

expand: 확장하다

국방부는 최전방 부대에 대해서는 이와 유사한 계획을 추진 중인지 여부를 아직 밝히지 않았지만, 이 계획을 최전방으로 확대할 경우 전국 군 장병들의 추가 근무 부담을 줄일 수 있을 것이다.

[후략]





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]