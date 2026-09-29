Busan's viral shark becomes honorary ambassador, but trademark questions remain

Officials use a boat and water pumps to guide the shark toward open waters at North Port Waterfront Park in Busan on Sept. 29. NEWS1

An individual has already submitted an application to register a trademark combining "Bukangi," the shark's name, with an image of a shark. This poses a potential problem for the city government if it seeks to develop merchandise.

A shark lingering in an artificial waterway at North Port Waterfront Park in Busan has been appointed an honorary ambassador for the city on Tuesday.

About 600,000 people have visited the port from Sept. 18 — when the shark, named Bukangi, was first spotted there — through Monday. The name combines a phonetic rendering of bukhang, the Korean word for North Port, with the suffix “-i,” commonly added to names as a sign of affection.

Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the city polled public opinion through its official Instagram account on whether the shark should be appointed an honorary ambassador. A total of 91 percent of 8,200 respondents endorsed the appointment.

A certificate appointing Bukangi the shark as an honorary ambassador for the city of Busan reads in part, “You captured the hearts of Busan residents with your shark turn.” BUSAN METROPOLITAN CITY

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo is expected to present the certificate to Boogi, the city’s mascot, who will accept it on Bukangi’s behalf. The city will release footage of the ceremony on its official Instagram and YouTube accounts.

An effort to send Bukangi back out to sea failed on Tuesday. The city government and the National Institute of Fisheries Science used a boat and water pumps to steer it toward open waters, but the shark did not leave the waterway.

Its growing popularity has also raised a potential trademark issue. An individual, not the city government, already submitted an application to register a trademark combining the words “Bukangi” with an image of a shark on Friday.

The application is currently awaiting review, according to the state-run intellectual property rights information service. The applicant listed a range of products for use of the trademark, including household goods such as mugs and water bottles, clothing and dolls.

If the trademark is registered, the holder will have exclusive rights to use the combined name and image for the designated products. This could pose a hurdle for the city if it seeks to develop merchandise featuring Bukangi.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]