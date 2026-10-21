Busan to launch 3rd attempt to guide canal-trapped shark back to sea

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'They scammed me': Gangnam arson suspect admits attacks on patent firms
Police seek a detention warrant after a man allegedly set two Seoul office fires targeting patent firms, injuring 19 people.
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Nepali worker killed in factory accident in Nonsan
A Nepali worker died after becoming trapped in compression equipment at a manufacturing plant in Nonsan, South Chungcheong. Police and labor authorities are investigating the fatal factory accident.
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National hospital for firefighters struggles due to lack of funding, staff
Korea’s National Fire Hospital is operating only a third of its beds as doctor and pharmacist shortages expose funding and access challenges.
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Workplace fatalities fall nearly 20% to record low, but deaths in manufacturing rise
Of the Ministry of Employment and Labor's three categories, the construction sector recorded the sharpest decline, with workplace fatalities falling 28.6 percent, and deaths in other industries dropped 34.4 percent. Manufacturing, however, rose 10.9 percent.