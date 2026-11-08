Busan sky erupts in color as 1.2 million gather for fireworks festival

Fireworks burst over the water during the 21st Busan Fireworks Festival in Busan on Nov. 7. NEWS1

The 21st annual Busan Fireworks Festival drew 1,205,951 people to Gwangalli Beach, Haeundae District and Nam District — a 1.9 percent increase in visitors from 2025.

Busan’s night sky erupted in color as 80,000 fireworks burst above Gwangan Bridge on Saturday evening, with 1.2 million spectators crowding the waterfront for the city’s signature fall festival.

The 21st annual Busan Fireworks Festival drew 1,205,951 people to Gwangalli Beach, Haeundae District and Nam District — a 1.9 percent increase in visitors from 2025. This also marked the third straight year that the festival’s attendance topped 1 million people.

Spectators began arriving at Gwangalli Beach and nearby viewing spots early in the afternoon despite the chilly weather.

Some families, couples and groups of friends spread out picnic mats and blankets ahead of the show. Others enjoyed street performances and city-sponsored interactive programs or eat and rest at nearby restaurants and cafes. The Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team also performed over Gwangalli before the main event.

After a countdown to 7 p.m., the first fireworks soared above Gwangan Bridge.

Chinese fireworks company Sunny presented the opening segment, themed “Sea of Wishes.” Hanwha produced the second — which featured the “Busan Multi Fireworks Show” — under the theme “Dreams of Busan.”

Cheers erupted across the beach when the festival’s signature 25-inch shells lit up the sky, then cascaded beneath Gwangan Bridge like a waterfall.

A five-minute curtain-call fireworks display thanked spectators and workers before the event ended at 8 p.m.

A dense crowd fills the road in Busan as spectators leave the fireworks festival on Nov. 7. YONHAP

This year’s festival offered 17,000 paid seats, the most on record, with organizers setting aside 3,000 more seats for foreign visitors than in 2025.

The city deployed around 7,000 safety personnel and 2,200 police officers to manage the crowds. It also set up eight emergency medical booths, stationed 32 ambulances and secured four emergency routes.

City bus and subway services were expanded to help spectators return home.

Emergency crews handled 96 cases as of 8 p.m., the city’s fire and disaster headquarters said.

A man and a woman were taken to hospitals after experiencing dizziness and headaches. Both suffered minor symptoms. Authorities treated the other 94 cases on-site.

They also received reports involving traffic disruption and road controls around the festival grounds, but the event ended without any major incidents, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]