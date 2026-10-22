Busan shark slips back into canal

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Yonsei portal hack exposes 10,000 users' data
Yonsei University said a portal breach exposed contact and student ID information of about 10,000 students and graduates.
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Korea nears tourist record ahead of schedule
Inbound visitors reached 17.1 million through September, putting Korea on track to surpass last year's annual record in October.
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Asian Games gold medal benefit questioned as benchwarmers get same exemption as key players
Athletes who barely played — or in some cases, not at all — still earn the same military service benefit as key contributors, reviving calls for reform during the recent parliamentary audit.
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Celebrity shark Bukangi nears return to sea after 34 days as third rescue declared 'successful'
Busan rescuers guided the now-famous shark to within 40 meters (131 feet) of the open sea, hoping it will complete the journey on its own.