Busan shark slips back into canal

Bukangi returned to Busan’s canal less than a day after officials guided the shark out following more than a month inside.

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유영하는 부캉이 (부산=연합뉴스) 차근호 기자 = 22일 오전 부산 북항 친수공원 인공 수로에서 전날 3차 유도작업으로 수로 밖으로 나갔던 상어 '부캉이'가 다시 재진입, 차단막 안으로 들어와 수로 안을 유영하고 있다. 현재 부캉이는 1차 차단막과 2차 차단막 사이를 유영하고 있다. 2026.10.22 ready@yna.co.kr/2026-10-22 08:46:23/
A shark named Bukangi swims in an artificial waterway at Busan North Port Waterfront Park on Oct. 22 after reentering the waterway, which it had left the previous day following efforts to guide it out.

Bukangi, the shark that was guided out of a canal in Busan after more than a month, has returned to the waterway.

The shark was seen swimming Thursday morning in a narrow space between a flat floating platform, known as a pontoon, installed near the canal's exit to prevent it from coming back and a net set up as a second backstop, a day after it was successfully guided out of the canal.

Observers say the shark could have swum into the canal under the pontoon.

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The shark — named Bukangi after Bukhang, Korean for North Port — was first spotted in the canal on Sept. 18. Since then, the canal park has turned into a major attraction, drawing over 1.6 million visitors as of Sunday.

After two previous attempts to guide the fish to the open sea failed, officials had waited for it to exit the canal on its own. But after it didn't, officials made a third attempt, concerned the shark could die if water temperatures fell further.

On Wednesday, a joint team involving municipal and Coast Guard officials steered Bukangi toward the canal's exit using a net secured to a pontoon. At around 6 p.m., the shark was spotted near a pier outside the canal, although the waters there are not considered open sea.

However, some visitors had reported seeing the shark swimming back into the canal at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.


Yonhap

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