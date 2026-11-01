Busan pastor fined for spreading rumor about affair by former member

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Rain fails to dampen spirits of 30,000 runners at JTBC Seoul Marathon
The route this year sent runners of the full course on a scenic route from Gwanghwamun in central Seoul to Olympic Park south of the river.
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Relatives separated by Korean War met in third country in September, Unification Ministry says
The request to meet came from a North Korean seeking help finding a maternal uncle, resulting in two cousins meeting.
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Suspect in serial break-in rapes caught after 19 years with DNA lead from missing persons case
After a woman was reported missing in a studio apartment building, police conducted DNA examinations of all units, which resulted in a match.
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As many as 125,000 gather in Hongdae for Halloween as some 30,000 revel in Itaewon
Data from the city tracked crowds in popular areas as police deployed thousands of officers in 14 key locations.