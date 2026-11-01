Busan pastor fined for spreading rumor about affair by former member

A flag flies in front of the building housing the Busan District Court and Busan High Court. YONHAP

A pastor has been fined for defaming a former church member, saying that the member had an affair at the age of 19, during a YouTube broadcast.

Busan District Court sentenced the pastor to a fine of 2 million won ($1,500) for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, according to legal sources on Sunday.

The pastor, who leads a church in Busan, was indicted for making false claims about a former member of the congregation during a publicly accessible YouTube broadcast on Jan. 10.

During the broadcast, the pastor claimed that the former church member had carried nunchucks during their school years and was known by the nickname "ssangkal,” which means double blades in Korean. The pastor also alleged that the former member had engaged in an extramarital affair at the age of 19.

However, investigators found that the former church member had neither been known by that nickname nor engaged in an extramarital affair at around the age of 19.

The pastor was also charged with insulting the former member during another YouTube broadcast on April 10, mentioning the person's real name and making remarks such as "Get a grip" and "You'll go to hell."

The pastor argued during the trial that the remarks were not unlawful.

However, the judge rejected the argument and ruled that it could not be accepted in light of the circumstances surrounding the offenses and the content of the pastor's remarks.





BY KIM JI-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]