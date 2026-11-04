Busan lodging manager faces fraud charges over alleged BTS concert price gouging

Fans of BTS gather in large crowds outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 13 to attend the K-pop group's concert. BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

A Busan lodging manager who allegedly told a guest that the reservation had been made in error, then resold the room at more than seven times the price after BTS’s concert dates in the city sent room rates soaring, has been referred to the prosecution.

If convicted, the manager could become the first person to be criminally punished for tricking a guest into canceling a reservation and reselling the room at an inflated price, a type of price gouging.

The manager was referred to the Prosecution Service without detention on suspicion of fraud, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency’s anticorruption and economic crime investigation unit said Wednesday.

In mid-January, a guest reserved a room at the lodging property through a booking app for 90,000 won ($67) a night, police said. But when BTS’s June concert dates in Busan were announced in April, lodging rates surged across the port city. About four months after the reservation, the manager called the guest in mid-May and claimed that a rush of bookings on the app had resulted in dozens of overbookings for the same room. The manager allegedly asked the guest to cancel the booking on the platform.

Despite protesting the request and filing a complaint with Busan's tourist complaint center, the guest eventually canceled the reservation, receiving only a refund of the booking payment.

The room was later resold for 650,000 won — more than seven times the original rate. Police determined that the property still had vacant rooms when the manager called and that the manager knowingly misled the guest.

Police applied the fraud charge after concluding that the manager had deceived the guest into canceling the reservation and obtained a financial benefit as a result.

“We examined relevant legal precedents and similar cases,” a police official said. “If the case results in a criminal conviction, it would be the first time such a price-gouging scheme, in which a lodging operator lies to guests to get them to cancel their bookings and resells the rooms at higher rates, has led to criminal rather than administrative penalties.”

A BTS music video plays on a giant digital screen on the exterior of a hotel near Haeundae Beach in Busan on June 8. NEWS1

Police have also received records of more than 230 complaints filed with the Busan city government related to BTS's concerts and are reviewing them to determine whether any other cases warrant criminal charges.

Legal experts say it would be relatively easy to establish deception if the manager had falsely cited overbooking to persuade the guest to cancel the reservation despite having rooms available.

“The cancellation gave the manager the opportunity to rent out the room again,” said Lee Gu-yeong, managing partner at Law Firm Saleum. “The key legal question will be whether that opportunity qualifies as a financial benefit under criminal law. The fact that the room was eventually resold for 650,000 won will also be taken into account.”

“The manager could argue that this was merely a breach of a civil contract, not fraud,” said Han Gi-sik, managing partner at TheKim Lawfirm.

Fireworks light up the night sky over Busan during the 20th Busan Fireworks Festival on Nov. 15, 2025. NEWS1

The Busan city government is also preparing measures to curb the sharp rise in lodging prices that recurs during major events, after the price-gouging controversy over BTS’s concerts. A city survey of 157 lodging establishments near Gwangan Bridge found that room rates on the day of the 21st Busan Fireworks Festival, which will take place Saturday, were on average 94.5 percent higher than on adjacent weekends.

The city selected 34 lodging establishments as “fair-price accommodations” after confirming they raised rates by no more than 20 percent, honored their advertised prices and had no hygiene-related complaints or legal violations. The establishments will be listed on the Visit Busan tourism website through Sunday.

“We want to give greater visibility to businesses that charge reasonable rates,” a city official said. “That should encourage others in the industry to follow suit voluntarily and help ease the cost of accommodation for visitors.”





BY KIM MIN-JU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



