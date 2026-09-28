Busan launches rescue for canal-trapped shark 

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Banks to open 30 minutes later next year after umbrella union, management strike deal
An opening time of 9:30 a.m. was included in the agreement, with closing hours to remain un-changed along with a wage hike of 3 percent.
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Seongnam restaurant named after Xi Jinping to rebrand after alleged vandalism attack
The owner cited safety fears for the name change, as experts say the case highlights cultural differences over political symbolism in Korea and China.
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Busan canal shark draws over 560,000 visitors
A 3.5-meter (11.5-foot) shark trapped in Busan’s North Port canal has drawn huge crowds as authorities weigh rescue plans.
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Vendor hack exposes Bank of Korea staff data
Personal data of 186 Bank of Korea employees was leaked in a contractor's GitHub breach as cyberattack attempts against the central bank continue.