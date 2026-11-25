Read more
-
Head of Busan training institute loses post after criticizing entry-level civil servants
Jung Young-ran was removed from her post after she described the national exam for the lowest rank of civil servants as being at a “high school graduate level” and the recruits as having “skills at a very basic level.”
-
Korean Air's refusal to let same-sex couple pool miles ruled discriminatory
Korea's human rights commission found that Korean Air discriminated against a same-sex married couple by denying access to its family mileage program, urging the airline to revise its policy.
-
Births jump 14.3 percent this year, Korea's fastest growth rate on record
September births were up 12.2 percent compared to 2025, helping push the country's overall fertility rate back to the 0.9 level for the first time since 2018.
-
Koreans move less despite October uptick
October relocations rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, but Korea's long-term population mobility decline continued as Seoul and Busan saw net outflows.