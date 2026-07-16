Busan ex-candidate sent to prosecutors over staged campaign attack

Jeong Yi-han, a former Reform Party candidate for Busan mayor accused of staging an attack on himself, transfers from Dongnae Police Station in Busan to prosecutors on July 16. NEWS1

A former Busan mayoral candidate was handed over to prosecutors after police said he staged a campaign attack with a fitness trainer during last month's local elections.

A former Busan mayoral candidate accused of staging an attack on himself during last month's local elections was handed over to prosecutors on Thursday while in detention.

Busan Geumjeong Police referred the candidate, Jeong Yi-han, who ran for the Reform Party, and his acquaintance fitness trainer to the prosecution on charges of obstructing official duties by fraudulent means and violating the Public Official Election Act.

Police say Jeong and the trainer staged a drink-throwing incident on April 27 while Jeong was campaigning near a highway interchange in Busan's Geumjeong District. At the time, his campaign said he had fallen while trying to dodge a drink thrown by the driver of a passing vehicle and was diagnosed with a concussion and a muscle contusion at a hospital.

Investigators later found signs that the two had planned the incident together. In questioning on May 18, Jeong said he had asked the trainer for help, and he is reported to have admitted to the collusion after a suspect interview on June 8. Police also secured CCTV footage and phone records that appear to show the two discussing the plan on April 26, the day before.

The Busan District Court issued an arrest warrant for Jeong on July 8 over concerns that he could destroy evidence. It also issued a warrant for the trainer over the risk that he might flee or destroy evidence.

Jeong arrived at the Busan District Prosecutors' Office at about 9:50 a.m. on Thursday. He wore the same suit he had on when he was detained, along with a white mask.

Reporters asked Jeong why he had stayed in the race, why he had not withdrawn and whether he had informed the Reform Party.

"I will faithfully cooperate with the investigation and the trial," he said. It was his only response to the questions.

Earlier, as he left Dongnae Police Station in Busan, where he had been held, Jeong kept his head down and stayed silent.

Police are also looking into allegations that employees of an affiliate run by Jeong's father were mobilized for the campaign, and whether a hospital run by his father broke medical law in issuing the diagnosis.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]