Busan canal shark draws over 560,000 visitors

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Vendor hack exposes Bank of Korea staff data
Personal data of 186 Bank of Korea employees was leaked in a contractor's GitHub breach as cyberattack attempts against the central bank continue.
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Gyeonggi man faces charges over illegal fetish website
Police accuse the man of running a site catering to people who enjoy watching their spouses or partners having sex with other people, saying the site even encouraged users to arrange in-person encounters.
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Mount Seorak’s fall colors arrive early
Autumn foliage has begun on Mount Seorak, with an incoming cold snap expected to speed the colors south across Korea.
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Data Ministry to combine institutes as part of public sector restructuring push
The Ministry of Data and Statistics will consolidate the Korea Statistical Information Institute and the Korea Statistics Promotion Institute into a single agency tasked with supporting Korea's statistics-based policymaking.