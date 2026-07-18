Bus overturns in head-on collision in Gangneung

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Rescue operation launched after suspected Chinese fishing boat sinks near Yeonpyeong Island
The Korean coast guard and military are conducting joint rescue operations after a suspected Chinese fishing vessel sank north of Yeonpyeong Island.
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Fire breaks out at Coupang logistics center in Incheon
More than 100 firefighters were deployed to a Coupang logistics center in Incheon early Saturday, with no casualties reported so far.
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Foreign Ministry revokes job offer to ex-prosecutor general's daughter after hiring controversy
The ministry canceled the hiring of Shim Woo-jung’s daughter to a permanent position after finding she did not meet the posted qualifications amid allegations of preferential treatment.
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Family of four found dead at Uijeongbu apartment
Police are investigating the deaths of two parents, who appear to have fallen from the building, and their two children who were found dead inside the home.