Bus overturns in head-on collision in Gangneung

A crash between a minibus and a passenger vehicle in Gangneung left at least four bus passengers seriously injured, authorities said.

A head-on collision between a 25-seat bus and a passenger car in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Saturday left multiple people seriously injured.

According to the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters, the accident was reported at around 8:02 a.m. on a road in Seokgyo-ri, Sacheon-myeon, Gangneung. The collision involved a 25-seat minibus and a Kia K7 sedan.

The force of the collision caused the bus to overturn, leaving it on its side in the middle of the road.

Most of the casualties were bus passengers. Of the 12 people on board, six evacuated on their own immediately after the crash, while the remaining six, who were unable to move because of their injuries, were rescued by emergency responders.

Fire authorities said at least four of the bus passengers suffered serious injuries and were being transported to hospitals. Authorities were working to confirm the identities and conditions of the injured at the scene.

The two occupants of the K7 sustained only minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 8:11 a.m. and set up a temporary medical station three minutes later, at 8:14 a.m. A total of 43 personnel and 12 emergency vehicles, including ambulances, were deployed to conduct rescue operations, provide emergency treatment and triage the injured.

Police and fire authorities said they plan to investigate the cause of the crash and the extent of the damage after rescue operations are completed, based on statements from the driver and witnesses.





This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY KO SEUNG-PYO [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]