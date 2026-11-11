Bus crash in Seongnam triggers 32-vehicle pileup, injuring 59

Scene of the bus that crashed into cars waiting at a traffic light in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Nov 11, setting off a 32-vehicle pileup that injured 48 people. NEWS1

Rescuers set up an emergency medical station as police investigate whether brake failure caused the morning collision.

A city bus crashed into cars waiting at a traffic light in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning, setting off a 32-vehicle pileup that injured nearly 60 people.

The crash happened near a bus stop at an intersection in Yatap-dong, Bundang District. Six people were seriously injured and 53 suffered minor injuries, including bus passengers who were left bleeding. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Fire authorities received a call from a witness at around 7:34 a.m. reporting that a moving bus had struck a string of vehicles, including cars stopped at a light. The bus came to a halt only after hitting the median.

Authorities deployed 88 personnel and 33 pieces of equipment and set up a field emergency medical station at the site.

The bus reportedly struck vehicles one after another over a stretch of about 100 to 150 meters (330 to 490 feet). The driver, a 65-year-old man, claimed the brakes had failed as he was being taken to the hospital, according to police. He was not under the influence of alcohol.

Police plan to analyze dashcam footage they have secured to determine the cause of the crash and will also investigate whether the driver had taken any drugs.

The scene was strewn with wreckage. The front of the bus, including its windshield, was completely shattered, and a crumpled guardrail had been pushed into its interior. The bus it rear-ended had its rear window and body panels badly damaged, exposing the machinery inside. A toppled steel streetlight, which the bus had reportedly pushed along, lay on the sidewalk tied to towing equipment. Skid marks from stationary vehicles being shoved into one another crisscrossed the road, and the debris-strewn bus stop was cordoned off with police tape.

Witnesses said the bus kept charging forward without slowing down, even after hitting a streetlight.

“I thought, ‘Why isn’t the bus hitting the brakes even after such a big crash?’” said Kim, a 31-year-old man who runs a bakery nearby. “The bus came pushing a broken utility pole from the intersection about 100 meters ahead, and I heard the sound of cars being scraped and smashed.”

A cafe owner in their 40s and a tow truck driver waiting nearby said, “It seemed like the bus couldn’t slow down and hit the cars one after another in a row,” adding, “One car that was hit hard spun 360 degrees, so much that I wondered if it had been driving the wrong way.”

“There are many elementary schools around here, so other parents were very worried, asking, ‘What if my child was hurt?’” said a parent at the scene.

“This area is usually congested with commuter traffic because it’s on the way to Pangyo, and it seemed to take more than an hour to get past the crash site,” said Oh, a taekwondo academy operator in his 30s. “Bus passengers, including elderly people, came out to the bus stop bleeding.”

Police removed the bus, the other vehicles and the damaged utility pole from the road. The congestion caused by the crash has since cleared, and traffic around the site is flowing normally.





Update, Nov. 11: Updated number of cars and injuries reported, and added information about how the incident occurred. Also added more information about the driver and quotes from witnesses.





BY SPECIAL REPORTING TEAM [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]