Bus crash in Seongnam triggers 32-vehicle pileup, injuring 48

Scene of the bus that crashed into cars waiting at a traffic light in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Nov 11, setting off a 32-vehicle pileup that injured 48 people. NEWS1

Rescuers set up an emergency medical station as police investigate whether brake failure caused the morning collision.

A bus crashed into cars waiting at a traffic light in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning, setting off a 32-vehicle pileup that injured nearly 50 people.

The crash happened near a bus stop in Yatap-dong, Bundang District. So far, 48 people have been reported with serious or minor injuries. No deaths have been confirmed.

Fire authorities received a call from a witness at around 7:34 a.m. reporting that a moving bus had struck a string of vehicles, including cars stopped at a light, before hitting the median.

The vehicles involved were 14 passenger cars, two buses and a truck, according to fire authorities at the scene.

Authorities deployed 45 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment and set up a field emergency medical station at the site. As of 7:50 a.m., rescue workers were working to free the driver trapped inside the bus while assessing the number of injuries.

The bus reportedly struck vehicles one after another over a stretch of about 100 to 150 meters (330 to 490 feet). A breathalyzer test at the scene detected no alcohol in the driver, and police plan to check whether the driver had taken any drugs.

Rescue efforts for the injured are ongoing, and the exact cause of the crash, including whether the bus’s brakes failed, has yet to be determined, police said.





Update, Nov. 11: Updated number of cars and injuries reported, and added information about how the incident occurred.

BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]