'Burning' flying object over Gangwon highway sends firefighters to scene

A burning object is seen in the sky over the Yeongdong Expressway in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on Oct. 11. The object was later found to be a rainmaking drone. YONHAP

A drone used for artificial rainmaking was mistaken for a burning flying object over the Yeongdong Expressway in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, prompting a fire department response.

A flying object that appeared to be on fire was spotted over a highway in Gangwon, with firefighters later discovering it was a drone used to produce artificial rain.

Fire authorities received a report that a burning object was flying over the Yeongdong Expressway near the Daegwallyeong interchange in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, at around 3:13 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities on Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and identified the object as a drone used for artificial rainmaking.

No actual fire or injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]