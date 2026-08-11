'Bugging aircraft communications is my hobby': Two Chinese vets detained in Korea for allegedly collecting military intel

Black Hawk helicopters are seen at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 18, 2025, in this photo unrelated to the article. YONHAP

Police say one suspect intercepted fighter pilot communications near Gunsan while another gathered information on U.S. military exercises at Camp Humphreys.

Police have detained two Chinese nationals accused of gathering military information in Korea on two separate counts on Monday. One allegedly intercepted communication between fighter pilots and air traffic controllers at a military airfield, while the other allegedly collected information on military exercises at a U.S. military base. Both are reportedly former members of the Chinese military.

One Chinese man was apprehended on charges of benefiting the enemy and violating the Protection of Communications Secrets Act, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of illegally intercepting communications between an air traffic control tower and fighter pilots at the military airfield at Gunsan Airport in North Jeolla. He allegedly installed a software-defined radio receiver (SDR) at a hotel about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the airport in April and used it to listen in on fighter jet communications. Unlike conventional two-way radios, an SDR only receives signals, which could make it difficult for those being monitored to detect that their communications are being intercepted.

Police found that even though the man had no record of entering Korea before January 2024, he began entering Korea several times during periods when the Korean and U.S. air forces were conducting military exercises.

“My hobby is listening to civilian aircraft communications, and I wanted to listen to fighter pilots’ communications,” the man told police.

Authorities identified him as a former member of the Chinese military who had since retired from service.

A sign of the Gunsan Airport in Gunsan, North Jeolla, is seen on Jan. 14, 2021. YONHAP

Police also detained another Chinese national on Monday for allegedly collecting information about U.S. military exercises at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, where U.S. Forces Korea is headquartered.

The suspect was detained on charges of benefiting the enemy and violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.

The detainee allegedly operated a military surplus store near the main gate of Camp Humphreys from November 2021 through May. The suspect is accused of recruiting a source with access to the base and obtaining classified military information while operating the store.

Police also suspect the individual of taking military supplies out of the U.S. base and selling them secondhand or arranging their sale.

Military vehicles are seen parked at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi ahead of the Freedom Shield exercise on March 9, 2025, in this photo unrelated to the article. NEWS1

Investigators believe the suspect provided money and other benefits to a Korean woman working at the U.S. base in exchange for military information.

The information allegedly included the workplaces of members of the U.S. military leadership and photographs from inauguration ceremonies for U.S. military commanders. The suspect is also accused of personally observing the movement of weapons inside the base.

“I was not suspicious of the suspect because they had operated a military surplus store since 2021 and had done business with U.S. military personnel,” the Korean employee who gave the suspect the information told the police. “[The suspect] said the information was needed for business, so I provided some of the information requested.”

Police are investigating whether the Korean employee acted as an accomplice.

The suspect in the Camp Humphreys case is also believed to be a retired member of the Chinese military, just as the man accused of intercepting fighter jet communications was.

Police charged the suspects with benefiting the enemy because, under current law, leaking military secrets to a foreign country cannot be prosecuted as espionage. The suspects could only be charged with espionage if prosecutors prove that their actions were carried out for North Korea, according to legal experts.

Police plan to analyze the materials and other evidence seized in the cases to determine the details of the alleged activities.

A revision to the Criminal Act is passed by the National Assembly in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 26. NEWS1

The National Assembly passed an amendment to the Criminal Act in February that expands the scope of the country’s espionage law from acts committed for North Korea to those committed for a “foreign country or an organization equivalent to one.” However, the amendment will not take effect until Sept. 13.

The offense of benefiting the enemy could land a sentence of at least three years in prison and up to life imprisonment. In comparison, espionage carries the heavier penalties of death, life imprisonment or at least seven years in prison.

Courts have recently taken a tougher approach to alleged espionage by foreign nationals by applying charges of benefiting the enemy.

In May, the Suwon District Court sentenced two Chinese nationals to up to two years in prison for conducting surveillance of major Korean and U.S. military facilities and international airports. They were the first foreign nationals convicted in Korea of benefiting the enemy.

An unmanned surface vessel prepares to deploy an autonomous underwater vehicle during the Navy’s AI-based unmanned mine warfare system combat experiment at the Busan Naval Base on Aug. 3. REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY

The Busan District Court followed in June and sentenced a Chinese student to 18 months in prison for using a drone to film a U.S. aircraft carrier docked at the Busan Naval Base. The court found the student guilty of benefiting the enemy.

Police plan to analyze the materials and other evidence seized from the two suspects to determine the full circumstances of their alleged activities, especially whether they have any links to North Korea.

“We plan to actively respond to foreign intelligence activities targeting South Korea, with the revised espionage law scheduled to take effect on Sept. 13,” a police official said.





BY OH SAM-GWON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]