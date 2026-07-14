Broker, 10 others accused in fake asylum scheme involving Vietnamese in Korea

Immigration officials say the group collected about 400 million won to arrange fraudulent asylum applications for 131 Vietnamese nationals who were staying in the country on seasonal worker or short-term visas.

A broker and 10 others have been referred to the prosecution on suspicion of arranging fake asylum applications for foreigners living in Korea in exchange for brokerage fees, immigration officials said Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Korean broker and 10 alleged accomplices are accused of receiving around 400 million won ($267,000) from 131 Vietnamese who were staying in the country on seasonal worker or short-term visas between December 2024 and October 2025.

They allegedly helped the Vietnamese nationals, who did not qualify as refugees, to file for asylum.

The broker was sent to prosecutors on charges of violating the Immigration Act, according to the Seoul Immigration Office.

The alleged accomplices, including naturalized Korean citizens originally from Vietnam, have been referred to the prosecution without detention.

Investigators also found that the broker had instructed the applicants to memorize fabricated information to provide during asylum interviews and submitted applications at 21 immigration offices across the country to avoid suspicion.





Yonhap