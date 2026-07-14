Broker, 10 others accused in fake asylum scheme involving Vietnamese in Korea

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Korean RNA pioneer becomes the first Korean recipient of the Nakasone Award
Professor Kim V. Narry became the first Asian scientist to receive the HFSP Nakasone Award for RNA discoveries that helped lay the foundation for durable mRNA vaccines.
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Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for ex-prosecutor general in martial law case
Shim Woo-jung is accused of reviewing the dispatch of prosecutors to the joint martial law investigation headquarters on Dec. 3, 2024, as well as helping prepare a document outlining court jurisdiction under martial law.
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Korea sees first criminal charge over cheating using AI smart glasses
A man was charged after allegedly using AI-powered smart glasses on a national licensing exam, prompting officials to tighten test security.
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Police expected to drop case against high school baseball team over 'Starbucks' chants
Seoul police said they are expected to drop an insult case against Paichai High School’s baseball team after the rival Gwangju school said it did not want punishment.