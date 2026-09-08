Brazil's Embassy marks independence

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Manila's defense chief takes China to task over stance on maritime ruling during Seoul forum
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro responded strongly on stage to a message denouncing a ruling against Beijing.
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Three men shaped Korea's decision to deploy troops to Iraq. 23 years later, they're doing the same for Hormuz.
The national security adviser, the National Intelligence Service director and unification minister are set to advise President Lee Jae Myung on sending troops to the Strait of Hormuz.
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Korea honors Philippine Korean War sacrifice
Seoul's veterans minister will meet Manila's defense chief to expand cooperation and honor Philippine soldiers who fought in the Korean War.
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Korea weighs $120 billion investment in 8 nuclear reactors in U.S. as part of tariff deal
Seoul is reviewing a proposal by Washington, with Korea looking to build two of the first four and the United States taking the lead on the other two.