Brazil's Embassy marks independence

Brazilian Ambassador to Korea Fernando Pimentel delivers remarks during a reception marking the 204th anniversary of Brazil's independence at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Sept. 8. KOREAN CULTURE ASSOCIATION

Brazil's Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 204th anniversary of Brazil's independence.

Brazil's new ambassador to Korea, Fernando Pimentel, underscored the two countries' longstanding ties in his remarks, noting that his was the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Korea, and highlighting the sizable Korean community in Brazil. He also pointed to recent high-level exchanges — President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's state visit to Seoul in February and President Lee Jae Myung's trip the other way in July — that launched a bilateral strategic partnership.

Members of Banda Ouro perform Brazilian music during the reception marking the 204th anniversary of Brazil's independence at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Sept. 8. KOREAN CULTURE ASSOCIATION

"At a time of increasingly complex global challenges, the progress made by our two countries in just a few short months is a source of great personal joy and hope for the future," he said. "I look forward to working together with my Korean counterparts to discover and develop new opportunities that contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future for Brazil, Korea and the world."





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]