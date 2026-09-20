Brass, brats and beer in Seoul

German Ambassador to Korea Georg Schmidt, third from left, and guests raise beer mugs at the Big Tent of Oktoberfest Seoul 2026 at Seoul Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 20. SEO JI-EUN

Korea's first official Oktoberfest brings German beer, food and brass bands to Seoul Oil Tank Culture Park through Monday.

Korea's first official Oktoberfest, approved by the city of Munich, runs through Monday at Seoul Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, with live German brass band performances, German beer and traditional dishes including pork knuckle, sausages, schnitzel and pretzels.

German Ambassador Georg Schmidt joined a meet-and-greet on Sunday, calling the festival "a good idea to introduce a part of German culture to a wider Korean audience" and said the festival is about putting everyday worries aside and spending time with old and new friends. "Just relax, let go, sing and enjoy the feeling of togetherness," he said.

A German Culture Showroom in the park's Oil Tank 6 building, with the German Embassy, the Goethe-Institut and other German organizations taking part, was open until Sunday with a quiz event, film screenings and information on studying in Germany.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]