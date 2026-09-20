Brass, brats and beer in Seoul

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Cho and Rubio discuss alliance, investment and North Korea
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reaffirm the U.S.-South Korea alliance, discuss investment and coordinate efforts to restart dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.
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Take a deep breath: Jeju’s haenyeo festival dives into 10 years of Unesco heritage
Jeju’s women divers celebrate a decade of Unesco recognition as their aging community faces a steep decline in numbers.
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U.S. ambassador calls alliance with South Korea linchpin of Indo-Pacific peace and security
Michelle Steel said the decades-old alliance must modernize deterrence and deepen cooperation amid growing regional security threats.
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Korea's top diplomat seeks congressional backing before Rubio talks in Washington
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met bipartisan U.S. lawmakers to bolster support for Korea-U.S. economic, trade and security cooperation ahead of talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.