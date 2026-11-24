Boy band Winner's Song Min-ho answers reporters' questions as he arrives at the Seoul Western District Court on Oct. 1 for his sentencing hearing on charges of violating the Military Service Act. YONHAP

Song Min-ho will serve 102 days as a social service agent following his indictment on charges of violating the Military Service Act by neglecting his assigned duties without valid reasons.

Boy band Winner’s Song Min-ho, convicted of neglecting his duties during his alternative mandatory service, will make up for the days that he was absent without authorization later this month.

The Military Manpower Administration completed its administrative review of the case and will recall Song to a designated facility in Seoul, where he will resume his duties as a social service agent, according to News1 on Tuesday.

Song will serve for 102 days to make up for his unauthorized absences.

He was indicted on charges of violating the Military Service Act by being absent from his assigned duties for 102 days without valid reasons from May 30, 2023, to Dec. 2, 2024.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the singer, who was indicted without detention, to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on Oct. 1. The ruling was finalized after neither Song nor the prosecution filed an appeal.

“I sincerely apologize for causing concern to so many people,” Song wrote in a handwritten letter posted on social media on Oct. 9. “Above all, I am deeply sorry for disappointing young people who are faithfully fulfilling their military service and the fans who have cared for me more than anyone else.”

“I will not shy away from my foolish mistakes and will reflect on my actions,” he continued. “I will […] fulfill all remaining […] obligations, and I will never forget what happened, take [this incident] to heart and live with a greater sense of responsibility.”





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]