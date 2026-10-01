Boy band Winner's Mino gets suspended prison term for negligence in mandatory service

Read more
-
Anesthesiologists remain rare at beauty clinics offering sleep-inducing anesthesia
Of the 2,777 clinics registered as plastic surgery or dermatology practices, only 84 had an anesthesiologist on staff as of July — approximately 3 percent.
-
Over 20% of population over 65 years old this year
A report from the Data Ministry said that the proportion is set to rise further to 30 percent in 10 years.
-
The dark side of K-pop's trainee system: Extreme diets, unfair contracts and very little protection
A parliamentary forum on K-pop trainees revealed accounts of abuse, depression and harassment, prompting calls for better legal safeguards.
-
EXO’s Chanyeol to release second Japanese EP ‘TABI’ on Friday
The record is his first release in Japan since his first EP, “Hibi,” in October of last year.