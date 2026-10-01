Boy band Winner's Mino gets suspended prison term for negligence in mandatory service

Song Min-ho of boy band Winner, charged with violating the Military Service Act, answers reporters' questions as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Seoul Western District Court on Oct. 1. YONHAP

A court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Song Min-ho, also known as Mino, on charges of repeatedly failing to show up to work during his alternative mandatory service.

A Seoul court on Thursday sentenced Song Min-ho, a member of boy band Winner, to a suspended prison term on charges of repeatedly failing to show up to work during his alternative mandatory service.

The Seoul Western District Court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Song, also known by his stage name Mino, after finding him guilty of violating the Military Service Act.

Song faced charges of failing to appear at his duty station on 102 nonconsecutive days when he served as a social service agent at a facility in western Seoul from March 2023 to December 2024.

“Military service is a duty to ensure the security and existence of the state and must be faithfully fulfilled,” the court said. “Social service agents are no exception.”

Prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison term for Song.

Before the ruling, Song said that he felt regret for his actions and was apologetic to those who have cared for him.

He did not respond to questions about whether he planned to serve his mandatory duty again.

All able-bodied Korean men must serve at least 18 months in the military. Others are either exempt or carry out alternative forms of service.





Yonhap